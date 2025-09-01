DCI begins probe on 1188 SHA fraud cases

Douglas Kanja Kirocho inspector general of the National Police Service,Health CS Aden Duale & Mohamed Ibrahim Amin Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations during a press briefing. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed receiving 1,188 case files linked to alleged fraud within the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement on Monday, DCI Director of Communication John Marete said the files were handed over by the SHA and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

“The files pertain to individuals, entities, and various parties suspected of engaging in healthcare fraud, thereby undermining the government’s efforts to deliver quality healthcare services to the citizenry,” Marete said.

The DCI has constituted a multi-agency team to review the files and ensure that those involved in the alleged scheme are held accountable.

“The objective of this review is to make sure that all those involved in any form of healthcare fraud will be arraigned, regardless of their social status or political affiliations,” the agency added.

The investigators also pledged to work with other law enforcement agencies to recover assets and resources acquired fraudulently.

The development comes hours after the Ministry of Health handed over files and supporting evidence of widespread fraud within the SHA, undermining patient care and depleting public resources.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the submission followed an intensive forensic review and a comprehensive digital audit that led to the closure of 1,300 health facilities implicated in fraudulent or non-compliant practices.

“The rigorous forensic audits and the digital system have uncovered deeply troubling patterns of fraud that directly harm the public and deplete resources meant for patient care,” Duale said.

Of the 1,188 files submitted, 190 originated from the SHA, while KMPDC forwarded 998 files involving facilities that were either unregistered, unlicensed, or operating below required medical standards.