Health experts warn delayed motherhood raises risk of ectopic pregnancy

Health experts have warned over the rising cases of ectopic pregnancy among women who conceive later in life.

They said that delayed motherhood, infections, and lifestyle habits are increasing the risk of the potentially life-threatening condition.

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilised egg implants outside the uterus, most commonly in the fallopian tube. This abnormal implantation prevents the embryo from developing normally and poses serious health risks to the mother if not detected early.

Reproductive health nurse Diviniza Ochwila, at Bungoma County Referral Hospital (BCRH), said the exact cause of ectopic pregnancies remains unclear, but several factors make women more vulnerable, particularly those who delay childbirth.

“Women are exposed to many risks that contribute to ectopic pregnancy. For example, infections such as sexually transmitted diseases like chlamydia trachomatis cause scarring in the fallopian tubes. By the time conception occurs, the scars hinder the fertilised ovum from moving freely into the uterus,” Ochwila explained.

She said that the scarring can trap the fertilised egg in the fallopian tube, where it implants instead of reaching the uterus. “When the ovum fails to move into the uterus, fertilisation takes place in the tube itself, leading to an ectopic pregnancy,” she said.

Ochwila warned that older women face higher risks due to accumulated health complications. Women who have had a previous ectopic pregnancy are particularly vulnerable.

“If a mother has experienced an ectopic pregnancy before, there is a 5–25 per cent chance that subsequent pregnancies may also turn out ectopic,” she said.

However, she assured that an ectopic pregnancy does not necessarily mark the end of motherhood.

“Not every woman who has had an ectopic will fail to conceive. Even if one fallopian tube is removed, the other can still function. But such mothers should consult a doctor and enroll in high-risk clinics for close monitoring by a gynecologist,” she said.

Other contributors to ectopic pregnancies include hormonal imbalance, previous tubal surgeries, fertility treatments such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), and lifestyle habits like smoking.

“Smoking among women impairs the normal functioning of the fallopian tubes, which increases the chances of an ectopic pregnancy,” Ochwila warned.

She further warned that women with multiple sexual partners face greater exposure to infections that cause scarring in the reproductive system, thereby raising the risk of abnormal implantation.

For women, an ectopic pregnancy comes with a lot of shock, fear and in some cases, heartbreak.

When Mary Nanjala, 32, from Kanduyi started bleeding just two months into her pregnancy, she feared for the worst.

“I thought it was a miscarriage but when I got to the hospital, the doctors told me that the pregnancy was in my fallopian tube. I had to undergo surgery and they removed one of the tubes,” she said.

Mary is one among dozens of women in Bungoma county and Kenya who have suffered ectopic pregnancy.

For her, the experience was life changing, “I live in fear that I may not conceive again, but my doctor keeps encouraging me that it is still possible," she said.

Another victim, Esther Wangoi,38, lost her uterus after her second ectopic pregnancy ruptured the fallopian tube.

“I ignored the stomach cramps and nausea because I thought they were normal signs of pregnancy. By the time I was being rushed to the hospital I had lost a lot of blood. Doctors had to remove my uterus to save my life," she said.

Esther, who now encourages expectant mothers to attend antenatal clinics, regrets not seeking help earlier.

“If I had gone to the hospital sooner, maybe things would have been different, “she said.

Bungoma County Referral Hospital has recorded a worrying number of ectopic pregnancies in recent years. In 2024 alone, the facility reported 74 cases, with 60 mothers successfully undergoing surgery that preserved their fallopian tubes.

Unfortunately, four women died due to complications, while several others had to undergo full hysterectomies after their uteruses were severely damaged.

“For mothers who lose the entire uterus, they will never conceive again. This is why timely medical attention is critical,” Ochwila said.

Health experts are urging women to attend antenatal care clinics consistently once they conceive to ensure early detection of complications.

Ochwila urged expectant mothers not to ignore symptoms such as severe abdominal pain, unusual vaginal bleeding, nausea, or fainting.

“A pregnant woman should never bleed at any point. If bleeding occurs, she must seek medical attention immediately,” she said.

She said that awareness and early diagnosis are key to saving lives. “Many women ignore abdominal pain, mistaking it for indigestion or stress. By the time they reach hospital, the fallopian tube has already ruptured, causing severe internal bleeding.”

The nurse emphasized that while women have the right to choose when to start families, delayed conception comes with heightened risks.

“The biological clock cannot be ignored. Early conception minimizes some of the risks associated with damaged fallopian tubes, hormonal changes, and chronic illnesses that develop later in life,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by other reproductive health specialists at the facility, who urged women to prioritize reproductive health check-ups, practice safe sex to prevent infections, and quit smoking to reduce vulnerability.

Ectopic pregnancy not only threatens the mother’s life but also their dreams of motherhood.

Experts are calling for more community education, better diagnostic facilities in rural areas, and timely interventions to safeguard lives.

“Motherhood should not be a matter of chance,” Ochwila concluded. “With the right information, early medical attention, and lifestyle changes, many of these tragedies can be prevented."