×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Private hospitals seek bigger role in SHA rollout to boost access

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 3d ago | 2 min read

 

PS Dr Aurellia Rono confers with Nairobi Women's Hospital college Chairman Dr Lawrence Ndombi, Founder Dr Sam Thenya and Principal Ruth Osoo during the 10th graduation at Jamhuri Park Grounds.

Private hospitals are urging the government to involve them in the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA) to expand access and improve efficiency.

Nairobi Women’s Hospital Board Chairman Lawrence Ndombi stated that private facilities are crucial to service delivery and should be integrated into SHA’s management.

He spoke during the graduation of more than 900 students at the college.

“Healthcare is crucial to human capital. We would like the government to involve us, especially the private sector, as we transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to SHA,” Ndombi told the audience.

SHA replaces NHIF and aims to implement universal health coverage (UHC).

The government wants healthcare to be more accessible, but the role of private providers remains undefined.

Principal Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs Aurellia Rono, who officiated the ceremony, praised the graduates and highlighted the growing demand for health workers in Kenya and abroad.

She said more than 1 million young Kenyans enter the job market annually, making the addition of 900 trained personnel significant.

College Principal Ruth Osoo said the institution equips graduates with skills for employability, independence and service.

Founder Sam Thenya told the audience the college continues to address the shortage of healthcare workers through high-impact programs.

The call for private sector engagement comes as Kenya prepares to operationalise SHA nationwide, defining how public and private facilities share responsibility for delivering UHC.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved