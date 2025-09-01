Private hospitals seek bigger role in SHA rollout to boost access

PS Dr Aurellia Rono confers with Nairobi Women's Hospital college Chairman Dr Lawrence Ndombi, Founder Dr Sam Thenya and Principal Ruth Osoo during the 10th graduation at Jamhuri Park Grounds.

Private hospitals are urging the government to involve them in the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA) to expand access and improve efficiency.

Nairobi Women’s Hospital Board Chairman Lawrence Ndombi stated that private facilities are crucial to service delivery and should be integrated into SHA’s management.

He spoke during the graduation of more than 900 students at the college.

“Healthcare is crucial to human capital. We would like the government to involve us, especially the private sector, as we transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to SHA,” Ndombi told the audience.

SHA replaces NHIF and aims to implement universal health coverage (UHC).

The government wants healthcare to be more accessible, but the role of private providers remains undefined.

Principal Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs Aurellia Rono, who officiated the ceremony, praised the graduates and highlighted the growing demand for health workers in Kenya and abroad.

She said more than 1 million young Kenyans enter the job market annually, making the addition of 900 trained personnel significant.

College Principal Ruth Osoo said the institution equips graduates with skills for employability, independence and service.

Founder Sam Thenya told the audience the college continues to address the shortage of healthcare workers through high-impact programs.

The call for private sector engagement comes as Kenya prepares to operationalise SHA nationwide, defining how public and private facilities share responsibility for delivering UHC.