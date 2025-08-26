×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Researchers embark on project to combat Rift Valley fever

Health & Science
 By Caroline Chebet | 1w ago | 3 min read
  A nurse taking a blood sample for testing. [File, Standard]

Global disease experts have embarked on a Sh1.2 billion collaborative research project to understand the impact of the deadly Rift Valley fever virus and its disease impact across the continent.

The experts, drawn from institutions in Kenya and Tanzania, will be undertaking the project that is expected to pave the way for the development of vaccines to combat the disease.

Rift Valley fever is a mosquito-borne illness that can affect both livestock and people.

It was first identified in East Africa’s Rift Valley in 1930 and has continued to cause major outbreaks both in the region and further afield, affecting people’s health, food security, and livelihoods. 

ALSO READ: More than just temperature: What fever means for your child's well-being

Rift Valley fever is a mosquito-borne viral illness of humans and livestock, including cattle, sheep, camels, and goats.  The disease was first discovered in Kenya’s Rift Valley in 1930, but has since spread to African countries and parts of the Middle East. 

According to the World Health Organization, no vaccines are currently available or licensed for human use. However, vaccines against the disease have been registered for animals.

According to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations(CEPI), Rift Valley fever is recognised as a priority disease, yet the burden of the disease has not been given much attention. The disease outbreaks have also not been well understood.

Executive Director of Vaccine Research & Development at CEPI, Dr Kent Kester, said that the ground-breaking research will shed new light on a disease that has been neglected for far too long.

“The learnings will tell us whether large-scale vaccine efficacy trials are feasible, where they should take place, and how long they are expected to take.” Dr Kent explained.

“And if the research finds that cases of Rift Valley fever in the region are too infrequent or sporadic to conduct an efficacy trial, we’ll know we need to focus on alternative pathways to licensing a human Rift Valley fever vaccine,” he added

Outbreaks of Rift Valley fever have been consistently linked with intense periods of rainfall and flooding. The heavy rain provides ideal conditions for Rift Valley fever and promotes infected mosquito breeding and hatching.

The research projects are led by Washington State University - Global Health in Kenya and Kilimanjaro Clinical Research Institute in Tanzania.

The findings from the project will help forecast the number of expected human Rift Valley fever illnesses across the continent.

“This information is crucial for vaccine development because large-scale clinical trials to assess the efficacy of vaccines are only feasible when the virus is circulating,” CEPI noted in a release dated August 21.

The researchers noted that knowing the number of Rift Valley fever cases and likely locations with high infection rates can help policymakers and vaccine developers better estimate demand for vaccines in the future.

[email protected]

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved