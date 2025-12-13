×
Revealed: Cerelac baby food contains high sugar levels

Health & Science
 By Caroline Chebet | 2h ago | 3 min read
 Cerelac baby food. [Courtesy]  

A new investigation in to cerelac infant cereals shows that a multi-national company is selling products with high sugar levels to babies in Africa.

The investigations by Public Eye shows that Nestlé, a Swiss Multinational, force-feeds babies in Africa with sugar, a sharp contrast with the sugar-free variants sold in European counties.

“The highest quantity detected in Africa 7.5 grams per serving or almost two sugar cubes was found in a Cerelac product sold in Kenya and intended for six-month-old babies. Overall, Cerelac infant cereals containing at least seven grams of added sugar per serving were listed in seven African countries,” Public Eye revealed.

