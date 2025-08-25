×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

SHA pulls down payment list from website as saga deepens

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 1w ago | 2 min read
  Social Health Authority CEO Mercy Mwangangi during a press briefing at Afya House, Nairobi, on August 25, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has pulled down from its website a list detailing payments of claims to hospitals.

On Monday evening, the Kenya Master Health Facility Registry (KMHFR) was also disabled, making it difficult for the public to verify hospital details and track payments.

The move comes amid growing uproar and scrutiny over irregular disbursements, including payments made to ghost facilities.

Some hospitals flagged in the scheme, meant to replace the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) were found to be in deplorable condition.

For instance, some facilities classified as Level 4 lack a single inpatient bed, while others operate from a single room resembling a kiosk.

The KMHFR contains critical data on all health facilities, including their geographical location, bed capacities, and regulatory bodies.

“It is a public site, and by pulling it down, the ministry is going against the right to access information. It also shows a ministry that has no control over its own data,” said Dr Brian Lishenga, chairperson of the Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA).

RUPHA has threatened to protest the move and take legal action, accusing the ministry of attempting to cover up corruption and exposing its inefficiencies.

“The site revealed that the ministry had no control over its regulators, such as the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

Pulling it down means the ministry has lost confidence in its own regulatory bodies,” Lishenga added.

The association further questioned how Kenyans would now be able to know where facilities are located.

“They are embarrassed, yet this is the same platform the ministry uses to contract facilities,” Lishenga observed.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved