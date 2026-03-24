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Don't get it wrong; Lenacapavir is not a vaccine

Health Opinion
 By Angella Langat | 4h ago | 3 min read
 Lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV preventive medicine, is not a vaccine and is given every six months. [File Courtesy]

Kenya recently entered a promising new phase in HIV prevention with the introduction of Lenacapavir, a long-acting medicine designed to reduce the risk of HIV infection. The development generated excitement in the public space, as it should. New tools are critical in the ongoing fight against HIV.

But amid the enthusiasm, one point needs to be clarified: Lenacapavir is not a vaccine. It is a preventive medicine given to people who do not have HIV to help reduce their risk of infection. This approach is known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP. Unlike daily oral PrEP tablets that must be taken regularly, Lenacapavir is administered as an injection every six months.

A vaccine works differently. Vaccines train the body’s immune system to recognise and fight a disease, often providing long-lasting protection and sometimes lifelong immunity.

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