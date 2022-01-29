No Covid-19 death reported as 123 test positive
HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Sat,Jan 29 2022 17:11:08 EATBy BETTY NJERU | Sat,Jan 29 2022 17:11:08 EAT
Kenya has not reported any Covid-19 related death today, according to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry.
The coronavirus death toll in the country remains 5,578.
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement Saturday, said one hundred and twenty-three people have tested positive for the disease from 4,829 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.
The positivity rate is now 2.5 per cent, with 321,234 confirmed cases and 3,216,639 cumulative tests conducted so far.
Another thirty-eight patients have also recovered from the disease, “with thirty-four discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while four were discharged from various health facilities countrywide.”
Total recoveries now stand at 294,073.
CS Kagwe added: “Five hundred and forty-nine patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide. Twenty patients are in the ICU and one admitted in the HDU.
On vaccination, Kenya has administered 11.9 million vaccines so far, and 137,031 booster doses.
Only 19.7 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.
