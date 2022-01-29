× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

No Covid-19 death reported as 123 test positive

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Sat,Jan 29 2022 17:11:08 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Sat,Jan 29 2022 17:11:08 EAT

 

People queue for Covid-19 testing at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya has not reported any Covid-19 related death today, according to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry.

The coronavirus death toll in the country remains 5,578.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement Saturday, said one hundred and twenty-three people have tested positive for the disease from 4,829 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The positivity rate is now 2.5 per cent, with 321,234 confirmed cases and 3,216,639 cumulative tests conducted so far.

Another thirty-eight patients have also recovered from the disease, “with thirty-four discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while four were discharged from various health facilities countrywide.”

Total recoveries now stand at 294,073.

CS Kagwe added: “Five hundred and forty-nine patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide. Twenty patients are in the ICU and one admitted in the HDU.

ALSO READ

On vaccination, Kenya has administered 11.9 million vaccines so far, and 137,031 booster doses.

Only 19.7 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated. 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Covid-19 Deaths

Share this story
Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
Listing NCDs is a relief to Kenyans like 65-year-old Kahuho Mathai from Nyeri County, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

LATEST STORIES

Health PS put on the spot over unused ventilators
Health PS put on the spot over unused ventilators

Health & Science

By MACTILDA MBENYWE

.
RECOMMENDED
Health PS put on the spot over unused ventilators

By MACTILDA MBENYWE | 1d ago

Health PS put on the spot over unused ventilators
Covid-19 positivity rate at 3.7 per cent as infections up by 193

By BETTY NJERU | 22h ago

Covid-19 positivity rate at 3.7 per cent as infections up by 193
Private hospitals threaten to stop treating NHIF cardholders

By MERCY KAHENDA | 1d ago

Private hospitals threaten to stop treating NHIF cardholders
Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science

By REUTERS | 2d ago

Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2022 The Standard Group PLC