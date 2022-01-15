× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Home / Health & Science

Covid-19 positivity rate at 8.9 per cent as cases rise by 624

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Sat,Jan 15 2022 19:06:37 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Sat,Jan 15 2022 19:06:37 EAT

Some 624 people have tested positive for the coronavirus today from 7,045 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is now 8.9 per cent, with 317,324 confirmed cases and 3,143,862 tests conducted since the onset of the disease.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured), in a statement Saturday said six patients have died of Covid-19.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“All are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in January,” the CS added.

The Covid-19 death toll in Kenya is now 5,488.

Another 1,144 patients have also recovered from the disease, “with nine hundred and twenty-nine discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program and two hundred and fifteen from various health facilities countrywide.”

Total recoveries now stand at 281,343.

ALSO READ

A total of 1,059 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide. Forty-three patients are in the ICU and five in the HDU.

On vaccination, Kenya has administered over 11 million Covid-19 vaccines.

According to the Health Ministry, 6,193,498 people are partially vaccinated and 4,756,375 are fully vaccinated.

Only 17.5 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated. 

Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
Listing NCDs is a relief to Kenyans like 65-year-old Kahuho Mathai from Nyeri County, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

Hope for patients at Gilgil Mental Hospital as State allocates Sh250m for upgrade
Hope for patients at Gilgil Mental Hospital as State allocates Sh250m for upgrade

Health & Science

By ANTONY GITONGA

.
