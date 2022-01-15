Covid-19 positivity rate at 8.9 per cent as cases rise by 624
By BETTY NJERU | Sat,Jan 15 2022 19:06:37 EAT
Some 624 people have tested positive for the coronavirus today from 7,045 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.
The country’s positivity rate is now 8.9 per cent, with 317,324 confirmed cases and 3,143,862 tests conducted since the onset of the disease.
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured), in a statement Saturday said six patients have died of Covid-19.
Covid 19 Time Series
“All are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in January,” the CS added.
The Covid-19 death toll in Kenya is now 5,488.
Another 1,144 patients have also recovered from the disease, “with nine hundred and twenty-nine discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program and two hundred and fifteen from various health facilities countrywide.”
Total recoveries now stand at 281,343.
A total of 1,059 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide. Forty-three patients are in the ICU and five in the HDU.
On vaccination, Kenya has administered over 11 million Covid-19 vaccines.
According to the Health Ministry, 6,193,498 people are partially vaccinated and 4,756,375 are fully vaccinated.
Only 17.5 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.
