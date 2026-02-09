Kidney transplant survivor triumphs over disease to top KCSE against odds

Despite a kidney transplant and being wheelchair-bound, Anne Brigit Alande scored A in KCSE at Kaaga Girls, Meru. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Anne Brigit Alande, 19, emerged as one of the top KCSE students last year, an extraordinary achievement she earned at Kaga Girls High School in Meru County.

Her outstanding performance in the national examination was all the more remarkable because she had battled a life-threatening health condition that tested her resilience, courage, and faith daily, as her parents, Jectone Oyugi and Rhoda Akech, recounted.