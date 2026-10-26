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Hidden heart threats women face through life

Health & Science
 By Joan Oyiela | 2h ago | 3 min read
 Participants during the Inaugural African Women's Heart Health Symposium held in Nairobi on October 24, 2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading threats to women’s health, yet its warning signs often go unnoticed as risk factors accumulate silently. Pregnancy complications, diabetes, obesity and hormonal changes during menopause can increase a woman’s vulnerability, making early detection and preventive care critical.

As women approach middle age, the transition into menopause presents an important opportunity to reassess cardiovascular health. Declining oestrogen levels, changes in cholesterol, shifting body fat distribution and alterations in metabolism can increase the risk of heart disease, often without obvious symptoms.

These issues were discussed at the inaugural African Women’s Heart Health Symposium in Nairobi on October 24 at Villa Rosa Kempinski. Specialists examined cardiovascular risks across a woman’s life, from pregnancy and reproductive health to menopause and older age.

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