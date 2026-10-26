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First 20 Ebola contacts return home as 98 remain in quarantine

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 2h ago | 2 min read
 Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth. [File,Standard]

Kenya has released its first 20 Ebola contacts from quarantine after they completed 21 days of monitoring without symptoms, while 98 others remain under observation.

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday, October 26, that the 20 contacts had completed the mandatory monitoring period  and were in good health.

“The remaining 98 contacts are expected to be released in four waves beginning November 3, based on their individual health assessment,” Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth said.

The ministry urged communities to welcome those returning home, stating that they had met the release criteria and posed no risk to their families, colleagues or neighbours.

Kenya confirmed its first imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease on October 6, triggering a response involving contact tracing, quarantine, treatment and surveillance.

The number of confirmed cases remains nine, with two deaths, giving the outbreak a case fatality rate of 22.2 per cent.

The seven patients still in treatment units are stable and receiving care, according to Amoth.

Genomic sequencing of three samples has established a genetic link to the first case and the Bundibugyo virus lineage in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Testing of the remaining six samples is ongoing.

The ministry said it was providing mental health and psychosocial support to people in quarantine, those returning home, patients, their families and frontline health workers.

It has also stepped up infection prevention and control measures in health facilities, including staff training, appointment of infection prevention officers and distribution of personal protective equipment.

Screening and surveillance remain in place at points of entry, health facilities and in communities.

The ministry said suspected cases were being investigated under the 7-1-7 approach, which targets outbreak detection within seven days, notification within one day and response within seven days.

Despite the release of the first contacts, Amoth warned that the outbreak was not over.

“The outbreak will be declared over only after 42 days,” he said, explaining that the countdown starts when the last confirmed patient has had two negative tests at least 48 hours apart and is discharged or safely buried.

Travel, trade and public gatherings remain unrestricted, the ministry said.

People experiencing fever, unusual tiredness, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding, particularly after possible exposure to a case or travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo, have been urged to seek medical attention and disclose their exposure history.

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