Home / Health & Science

Kenya hits 10m Covid-19 vaccination target

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BRIAN OKOTH | Fri,Dec 31 2021 19:56:06 EAT
By BRIAN OKOTH | Fri,Dec 31 2021 19:56:06 EAT

 

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says he is glad Kenya has hit the 10m Covid-19 vaccination target. [File, Standard]

Kenya has hit the 10 million Covid-19 vaccination target, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said.

Out of the 10.002 million Kenyans vaccinated so far, 4.16 million are fully vaccinated while 5.82 million are partially inoculated.

Some 20,120 teenagers aged between 15 and 18 years are among the 10 million Kenyans who have received the jab.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

In June this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta projected that Kenya would vaccinate at least 10 million people by December 25, 2021, and 26 million by the end of 2022.

Covid-19 situation

In the last 24 hours, Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 29.7 per cent after 2,791 samples tested out of 9,384 returned positive results.

The caseload, consequently, rose to 295,028, with cumulative tests reaching 3.03 million.

ALSO READ

Nairobi led in new infections, with 933 cases recorded out of the 2,791 registered in the last 24 hours.

The capital city was followed by Siaya (198), Kiambu (170), Nakuru (166), Mombasa (152), Migori (122), Nyamira (111), Murang’a (92), Kirinyaga (86), Kisumu and Kajiado (56 each), rounding out counties with at least 50 Covid-19 cases recorded in a span of a day.

Persons aged 30-39 made up a bulk of the new infections, with 642 cases. Those in the 20-29 age bracket followed with 544 cases; 60 years and above (504), 40-49 years (479), 50-59 years (378), 10-19 years (153), and 0-9 years (91).

The youngest of the new Covid-19 patients is aged 8 months, while the oldest is 103 years old.

Out of the 2,791 new infections, Kenyans accounted for 2,573, while 218 were foreigners.

Female patients had a higher representation (1,434) in the new infections data, while male patients were 1,357.

Two more patients died of Covid-19, raising the death toll to 5,378.

Persons aged 60 years and account for the highest number of Covid-19-related deaths, with 3,120 in this age bracket (58 per cent) succumbing to the disease. Those in the 50-59 years age bracket follow with 1,001 deaths registered (18.6 per cent). The least number of deaths recorded is in the 10-19 years age bracket (39), a 0.73 percentage rate.

On a positive note, 1,058 patients were declared healed of the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 252,281.

Thirty-eight (38) patients are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 of them on ventilatory support while 21 are on supplemental oxygen.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Covid-19 Vaccination Mutahi Kagwe Positivity Rate

Share this story
Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
Listing NCDs is a relief to Kenyans like 65-year-old Kahuho Mathai from Nyeri County, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.
Alarm as 93 health workers in county hit by Covid in one month
The Western and Nyanza regions were the most affected by the third wave that saw many people admitted and high death cases recorded.

Medics and NHIF in tussle over new contracts with providers
Medics and NHIF in tussle over new contracts with providers

Health & Science

By MACTILDA MBENYWE

.
