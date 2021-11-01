× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

Man sets out on 360km walk to hype Covid-19 jab

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy CHRISTOPHER KIPSANG | Sun,Dec 12 2021 13:10:27 EAT
By CHRISTOPHER KIPSANG | Sun,Dec 12 2021 13:10:27 EAT

 Kipchoge Keino (right) flags off Leonard Kiplagat on his 360km journey. [Christopher Kipsang, Standard]

A man has embarked on a 360 kilometre walk from Eldoret to Nairobi to sensitise Kenyans on the need to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The mission by Leonard Kiplagat from Uasin Gishu County seeks to support the Ministry of Health achieve its target of getting 10 million people vaccinated before the end of the year.

Kiplagat, 50, also said he would use the over 224-mile walk to appreciate efforts by doctors and Ministry of Health officials who put their lives on the line in fighting the pandemic.

Legendary athlete Kipchoge Keino flagged off Kiplagat, who started his journey from the Eldoret Central Business District and aims to end at Afya House in Nairobi, where he will seek the audience of Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and hopefully meet President Uhuru Kenyatta later.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

He said his mission was informed by the need to vaccinate more Kenyans amid the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, named Omicron.

“The objective of the walk is to appreciate and celebrate health care workers worldwide for the tireless effort and service they bestowed humanity during the pandemic crisis,” Kiplagat told The Sunday Standard.

He also said he is optimistic that the walk will create awareness about the importance of the vaccine and encourage more people to observe Covid-19 protocols.

“We condole with people who lost their loved ones and give them hope,” said Kiplagat.

ALSO READ

 Four die of Covid-19 as cases rise by 202

 Covid-19: Kenya vaccinates 125,248 people, the highest in a day

 Not yet vaccinated? Some 13 million Covid jabs up for grabs

 Omicron: Doctors say those vaccinated have greater protection

  Covid-19: Kenya, Africa have a long way to recovery - report

Clad in a black tracksuit, sneakers with black and white stripes and a V-neck striped sweater, the father of three said the journey was set, and he was ready to take up the challenge. He said the journey is likely to take more than 10 days.

“This is a journey I have been dreaming of since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in our country. I am ready to walk all through to the capital to create awareness, appreciate, give hope and stand with the world during this pandemic,” said Kiplagat.

Dr Keino said Kiplagat’s journey is a reflection of how Kenyans are concerned with fellow citizens during the global pandemic, adding that they should be supported.  

Related Topics
Covid-19 Vaccine Covid-19 Ministry of Health Mutahi Kagwe Leonard Kiplagat Omicron

Share this story
Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.

LATEST STORIES

Four die of Covid-19 as cases rise by 202
Four die of Covid-19 as cases rise by 202

Health & Science

By BETTY NJERU

.
RECOMMENDED
Four die of Covid-19 as cases rise by 202

By BETTY NJERU | 19h ago

Four die of Covid-19 as cases rise by 202
Covid-19: Kenya vaccinates 125,248 people, the highest in a day

By BETTY NJERU | 1d ago

Covid-19: Kenya vaccinates 125,248 people, the highest in a day
Why battered men would rather turn to prayers than go to the police

By ERIC ABUGA | 3d ago

Why battered men would rather turn to prayers than go to the police
Not yet vaccinated? Some 13 million Covid jabs up for grabs

By ROSA AGUTU | 3d ago

Not yet vaccinated? Some 13 million Covid jabs up for grabs
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC