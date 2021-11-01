Man sets out on 360km walk to hype Covid-19 jab

Kipchoge Keino (right) flags off Leonard Kiplagat on his 360km journey. [Christopher Kipsang, Standard]

A man has embarked on a 360 kilometre walk from Eldoret to Nairobi to sensitise Kenyans on the need to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The mission by Leonard Kiplagat from Uasin Gishu County seeks to support the Ministry of Health achieve its target of getting 10 million people vaccinated before the end of the year.

Kiplagat, 50, also said he would use the over 224-mile walk to appreciate efforts by doctors and Ministry of Health officials who put their lives on the line in fighting the pandemic.

Legendary athlete Kipchoge Keino flagged off Kiplagat, who started his journey from the Eldoret Central Business District and aims to end at Afya House in Nairobi, where he will seek the audience of Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and hopefully meet President Uhuru Kenyatta later.

Covid 19 Time Series

He said his mission was informed by the need to vaccinate more Kenyans amid the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, named Omicron.

“The objective of the walk is to appreciate and celebrate health care workers worldwide for the tireless effort and service they bestowed humanity during the pandemic crisis,” Kiplagat told The Sunday Standard.

He also said he is optimistic that the walk will create awareness about the importance of the vaccine and encourage more people to observe Covid-19 protocols.

“We condole with people who lost their loved ones and give them hope,” said Kiplagat.

Clad in a black tracksuit, sneakers with black and white stripes and a V-neck striped sweater, the father of three said the journey was set, and he was ready to take up the challenge. He said the journey is likely to take more than 10 days.

“This is a journey I have been dreaming of since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in our country. I am ready to walk all through to the capital to create awareness, appreciate, give hope and stand with the world during this pandemic,” said Kiplagat.

Dr Keino said Kiplagat’s journey is a reflection of how Kenyans are concerned with fellow citizens during the global pandemic, adding that they should be supported.