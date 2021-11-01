31 patients recover from Covid-19, infections up by 36

Kenya has so far administered 6,915,627 vaccines, the Health Ministry has said.

About 2.6 million Kenyans are fully vaccinated and 4.3 million partially inoculated.

On Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said some thirty-six people have also tested positive for the coronavirus, from 3,495 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

Covid 19 Time Series

Kenya’s positivity rate is now 1 per cent, with 254,940 confirmed cases and 2,824,639 tests conducted so far.

An additional thirty-one patients have recovered from the disease, “with twenty-eight discharged from the Home Based Isolation and Care program while three were discharged from various health facilities countrywide,” Kagwe said in a statement.

Recoveries now stand at 248,116.

Kenya has not reported any Covid-19 related death today, placing the death toll at 5,333.

A total of three-hundred and fifty-three patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 969 are under the Home-Based Isolation and care program.

Fifteen patients are in the ICU and one hundred and two are separately on supplemental oxygen.

