× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

31 patients recover from Covid-19, infections up by 36

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Sat,Nov 27 2021 19:42:50 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Sat,Nov 27 2021 19:42:50 EAT

Kenya has so far administered 6,915,627 vaccines, the Health Ministry has said.

About 2.6 million Kenyans are fully vaccinated and 4.3 million partially inoculated.

On Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said some thirty-six people have also tested positive for the coronavirus, from 3,495 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Kenya’s positivity rate is now 1 per cent, with 254,940 confirmed cases and 2,824,639 tests conducted so far.

An additional thirty-one patients have recovered from the disease, “with twenty-eight discharged from the Home Based Isolation and Care program while three were discharged from various health facilities countrywide,” Kagwe said in a statement.

Recoveries now stand at 248,116.

Kenya has not reported any Covid-19 related death today, placing the death toll at 5,333.

ALSO READ

 Covid-19: Over 100,000 people vaccinated in a day as 42 test positive

 Parents to give permission before children receive Covid-19 vaccine

 South Africa Covid variant: Health Ministry calls for enhanced surveillance

 Reducing open defecation in Nyanza cut cholera outbreaks, created jobs

 Lawyer sues over state directive on Covid jab

A total of three-hundred and fifty-three patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 969 are under the Home-Based Isolation and care program.

Fifteen patients are in the ICU and one hundred and two are separately on supplemental oxygen. 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Share this story
Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.

LATEST STORIES

H-Pylori: What is it? Its symptoms, dangers and treatment
H-Pylori: What is it? Its symptoms, dangers and treatment

Nutrition & Wellness

By BETTY NJERU

.
RECOMMENDED
Covid-19: Over 100,000 people vaccinated in a day as 42 test positive

By MIRERI JUNIOR | 1d ago

Covid-19: Over 100,000 people vaccinated in a day as 42 test positive
Parents to give permission before children receive Covid-19 vaccine

By MERCY KAHENDA | 1d ago

Parents to give permission before children receive Covid-19 vaccine
South Africa Covid variant: Health Ministry calls for enhanced surveillance

By BETTY NJERU | 1d ago

South Africa Covid variant: Health Ministry calls for enhanced surveillance
Reducing open defecation in Nyanza cut cholera outbreaks, created jobs

By MACTILDA MBENYWE | 2d ago

Reducing open defecation in Nyanza cut cholera outbreaks, created jobs
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC