133 test positive for Covid-19, three die
HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Fri,Oct 29 2021 19:24:12 EATBy BETTY NJERU | Fri,Oct 29 2021 19:24:12 EAT
Some 133 people have tested positive for the coronavirus today, from 5,522 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.
Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now 2.4 per cent, with 253,151 total confirmed cases and 2,696,852 samples tested since the onset of the disease in March last year.
Another three patients have succumbed to the disease “all of being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records in October,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.
Covid 19 Time Series
The Covid-19 death toll is now 5,273.
Some fifty-two patients have also recovered from the coronavirus, “with thirty-nine discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while thirteen were discharged from various health facilities countrywide,” Kagwe added.
Total recoveries now stand at 246,621.
“A total of 463 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities. Twenty-four patients are in the ICU 24 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and two in the HDU.”
On vaccination, Kenya has administered some 5,226, 128 vaccines.
1,583,965 people are fully inoculated while 3,642,163 are partially vaccinated.
The government targets to have vaccinated 10 million people by December out of a targeted population of 27,246,033.
