× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

Four million vaccinated as 218 test positive for Covid-19

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy ROBERT ABONG'O | Thu,Oct 07 2021 17:39:41 EAT
By ROBERT ABONG'O | Thu,Oct 07 2021 17:39:41 EAT

 Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Health Ministry has said as of October 7, a total of 4,048,667 Covid-19 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,057,947 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated stood at 991,360.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 31.1 per cent.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.6 per cent.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

On the other hand, for the second dose a total of 967,553 persons have so far been fully vaccinated out of the targeted 27,246,033 for this phase.

This comes as 218 people tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 6,530 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 3.4 per cent.

ALSO READ

 181 patients recover from Covid-19, 48 in ICU

 Covid-19: 254 patients recover, 170 test positive

 Those fully vaccinated in Kenya can travel to UK without having to quarantine

 Pandemic worsened depression among children, youth

 Covid-19 cases up by 130 in Kenya in the last 24 hours

From the cases, 208 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners. 135 are men while 83 are women. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 101 years. The total confirmed positive cases are now 250,728 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,592,610.

In terms of county distribution; Nairobi recorded 44 cases, followed by Kakamega 19, Kericho 16, Nakuru 16, Migori 13, Uasin Gishu 13, Kisii 11, Turkana 10 and Marsabit 9.

Today 51 patients recovered from the disease with 21 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme, while 30 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The total recoveries now stand at 243,337 of whom 196,709 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 46,628 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Three patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,178. 

A total of 850 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,891 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

50 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 34 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen.

Related Topics
Covid-19

Share this story
Raila calls for compulsory health insurance for the unemployed
Covid-19 has found Kenya off-guard with inadequate preventive health services, while the curative services are equally wanting
Those fully vaccinated in Kenya can travel to UK without having to quarantine
Those vaccinated in Kenya can travel to UK without having to quarantine, or take a Covid test before departure

LATEST STORIES

Bipolar: You can harm yourself in a bid to relieve pain
Bipolar: You can harm yourself in a bid to relieve pain

Mental Health

By ESTHER DIANAH

.
RECOMMENDED
181 patients recover from Covid-19, 48 in ICU

By BETTY NJERU | 15h ago

181 patients recover from Covid-19, 48 in ICU
Covid-19: 254 patients recover, 170 test positive

By BETTY NJERU | 1d ago

Covid-19: 254 patients recover, 170 test positive
WHO backs rollout of malaria vaccine for African children

By REUTERS | 3d ago

WHO backs rollout of malaria vaccine for African children
More turn to HIV self-testing kits, says Nascop data

By HAROLD OTIENO ODHIAMBO | 3d ago

More turn to HIV self-testing kits, says Nascop data
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC