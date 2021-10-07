Four million vaccinated as 218 test positive for Covid-19

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Health Ministry has said as of October 7, a total of 4,048,667 Covid-19 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,057,947 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated stood at 991,360.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 31.1 per cent.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.6 per cent.

Covid 19 Time Series

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

On the other hand, for the second dose a total of 967,553 persons have so far been fully vaccinated out of the targeted 27,246,033 for this phase.

This comes as 218 people tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 6,530 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 3.4 per cent.

From the cases, 208 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners. 135 are men while 83 are women. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 101 years. The total confirmed positive cases are now 250,728 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,592,610.

In terms of county distribution; Nairobi recorded 44 cases, followed by Kakamega 19, Kericho 16, Nakuru 16, Migori 13, Uasin Gishu 13, Kisii 11, Turkana 10 and Marsabit 9.

Today 51 patients recovered from the disease with 21 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme, while 30 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The total recoveries now stand at 243,337 of whom 196,709 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 46,628 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Three patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,178.

A total of 850 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,891 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

50 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 34 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen.