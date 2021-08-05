× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

Kenya's Covid-19 cases up by 1,571

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy JAEL MBOGA | Thu,Aug 05 2021 18:13:58 EAT
By JAEL MBOGA | Thu,Aug 05 2021 18:13:58 EAT

Kenya has today recorded 1,571 positive Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 9,065 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 17.3 per cent, the Health ministry has said.

From the cases, 1,538 are Kenyans while 33 are foreigners.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The new cases comprised 846 men and 725 were women. 

The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest was 103 years.

Kenya’s total confirmed cases are now at 208,262 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,166,046.

The county distribution index placed Nairobi with 605 new Covid-19 cases, followed by Kiambu (187), Mombasa (101), Nakuru (82) and Nyeri (77).

ALSO READ

 Ministry: Why contraceptives were unfit

 Advisers warn vaccine protection likely to wane

 Funerals, public gatherings are super spreaders- Kagwe

 Counties raise alarm over raising Covid cases

 Covid-19: Kenya records 24 deaths, 591 cases in last 24 hours

The Health ministry said 4,497 patients recovered from the disease, with 4,335 from the home-based isolation and care while 162 are from various health facilities.

“Total recoveries now stand at 195,685, out of which 156,769 are from the home-based care and isolation programme, while 38,916 are from various health facilities.”

The Health ministry stated that 32 patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 4,057.

Some 1,618 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,187 are under the home-based isolation and care programme.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,750,260 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 62.7 per cent with the majority being men at 55 per cent while women are at 45 per cent,” the ministry added.

Related Topics
Health Covid-19 Covid-19 Kenya

Share this story
Governors want Kemsa out of HIV drugs
CoG said standoff between the Ministry of Health and Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) on distribution of the drugs was hurting HIV patients.

LATEST STORIES

Ministry: Why contraceptives were unfit
Ministry: Why contraceptives were unfit

Health & Science

By MERCY KAHENDA

.
RECOMMENDED
Ministry: Why contraceptives were unfit

By MERCY KAHENDA | 18h ago

 Ministry: Why contraceptives were unfit
Advisers warn vaccine protection likely to wane

By REUTERS | 18h ago

 Advisers warn vaccine protection likely to wane
Funerals, public gatherings are super spreaders- Kagwe

By BETTY NJERU | 5h ago

 Funerals, public gatherings are super spreaders- Kagwe
Counties raise alarm over raising Covid cases

By STANDARD TEAM | 1d ago

 Counties raise alarm over raising Covid cases
.
BUY & SELL ON DIGGER MOTORS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC