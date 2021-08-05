Kenya's Covid-19 cases up by 1,571

Kenya has today recorded 1,571 positive Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 9,065 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 17.3 per cent, the Health ministry has said.

From the cases, 1,538 are Kenyans while 33 are foreigners.

Covid 19 Time Series

The new cases comprised 846 men and 725 were women.

The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest was 103 years.

Kenya’s total confirmed cases are now at 208,262 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,166,046.

The county distribution index placed Nairobi with 605 new Covid-19 cases, followed by Kiambu (187), Mombasa (101), Nakuru (82) and Nyeri (77).

The Health ministry said 4,497 patients recovered from the disease, with 4,335 from the home-based isolation and care while 162 are from various health facilities.

“Total recoveries now stand at 195,685, out of which 156,769 are from the home-based care and isolation programme, while 38,916 are from various health facilities.”

The Health ministry stated that 32 patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 4,057.

Some 1,618 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,187 are under the home-based isolation and care programme.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,750,260 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 62.7 per cent with the majority being men at 55 per cent while women are at 45 per cent,” the ministry added.

