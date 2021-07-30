× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Home / Health & Science

Covid-19: Kenya records 945 new cases, 16 deaths

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy MIRERI JUNIOR | Fri,Jul 30 2021 16:18:27 EAT
By MIRERI JUNIOR | Fri,Jul 30 2021 16:18:27 EAT

 

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says total recoveries so far stand at 188,438 after 216 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya on Friday recorded 945 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of 7,295 raising the country's caseload to 201,954.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 13.0 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 2,124,274.

Out of the new patients, 481 are male, whereas 464 are female, with the youngest carrier being an 11-month-old baby, and the oldest aged 100.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Of the new cases, 35 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans.

Distribution

In terms of counties distribution Nairobi leads with 416, Mombasa 73, Kiambu 72, Kilifi 52, Nakuru 43, Kajiado 43, Uasin Gishu 29, Makueni 28, Machakos 26, Muranga 25, Kitui 13, Busia, Baringo, Kericho 12 cases each, Kirinyaga and Migori 11 cases each, Lamu 9, Siaya and Garissa 8 cases each, Homa Bay 7, Kisumu, Nyandarua and Trans Nzoaia 5 cases each, Narok 4, Nyeri, Kisii, Kakamega and West Pokot 3 cases each, Marsabit, Bungoma and Taita Taveta 2 cases each

Elgeyo Marakwet, Kwale, Laikipia, Mandera, Meru, Vihiga, Bomet and Isiolo 1 case each.

 Curfew hours in 13 hotspot counties revised

 Greener PPE: Inventors tackle Covid-19 plastic waste

 CS Kagwe warns of spike in Covid infections

 Why youth are avoiding Covid-19 vaccine

 Study: Violence among lovers increased during Covid-19 period

Kenya’s Covid-19 toll reached 3,926 after 16 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total recoveries so far stand at 188,438 after 216 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours with 152 from the Home-Based and Isolation care programme while 64 are from various health facilities in the country.

Of the total recoveries, 150,195 are from the Home Based Isolation Care programme while 38,243 are from various hospitals countrywide.

A total of 1,432 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,975 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

One hundred and seventy-five (175) patients are in the ICU, 41 of whom are on ventilatory support and 82 on supplemental oxygen. Fifty-two (52) patients are on observation.

Another 446 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 400 of them in general wards and 46 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination

Kenya has at July 30, 2021, administered 1,712,550 vaccines across the country.

Of these, the total first doses are 1,058,280 while the second doses are 654,270.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 202,820, others 189,907, Health Workers 114,592, Teachers 94,766 while Security Officers are at 52,185.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 61.8 per cent with the majority being males at 55 per cent while females are at 45 per cent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.4 per cent.

Governors want Kemsa out of HIV drugs
CoG said standoff between the Ministry of Health and Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) on distribution of the drugs was hurting HIV patients.
Body rolls out awareness campaigns in wake of rising cases of suicides
S4J wants the Mental Health Act, Counsellors and Psychologists Acts implemented and a council created to oversee the mental health issues

Curfew hours in 13 hotspot counties revised

By MIRERI JUNIOR | 3h ago

 Curfew hours in 13 hotspot counties revised
United Kingdom gives Kenya 817,000 doses of vaccines

By MERCY KAHENDA | 1d ago

 United Kingdom gives Kenya 817,000 doses of vaccines
Greener PPE: Inventors tackle Covid-19 plastic waste

By THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION | 1d ago

 Greener PPE: Inventors tackle Covid-19 plastic waste
MPs blame Kagwe over Kemsa Covid-19 scandal

By GRACE NGANGA | 2d ago

 MPs blame Kagwe over Kemsa Covid-19 scandal
.
