× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Children's Health
Men's Health
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo HEALTH
Home / Health & Science

Kenya has run out of Covid-19 vaccines, CS Kagwe admits

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Thu,May 20 2021 17:40:43 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Thu,May 20 2021 17:40:43 EAT

 

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya has run out of Covid-19 vaccines and only 100,000 doses are remaining, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has admitted.

In an interview with CNN, the CS said the country needs more vaccines immediately, reassuring all vaccinated persons that they will get their second doses.

“We are still vaccinating, but what I can tell you is that we are at the tip, and we need more vaccines like yesterday,” he told CNN.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Kagwe added that the government is in talks with other vaccine manufacturers to acquire more like Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer which are already in the market.

“AstraZeneca Vaccine is unlikely to remain the vaccine of choice in Africa because of the delays in shipments currently being experienced from India,” he said.

Last year in December, he remained resolute that the country would administer the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced in conjunction with the Oxford University. It was the Health Ministry’s preferred choice at the time since clinical trials had been conducted and its efficacy proved.

But he also says: 

ALSO READ

 Covid-19: Kenya records 494 new cases, five deaths in last 24 hours

 Anyang' Nyong'o raises concern as variant spreads

 Indian variant: Hospitals overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases

 Covid: Kenya among countries urged to manufacture vaccines

 Lake region records more cases as 14 patients succumb to Covid-19

CS Health; The government is expecting an additional 150,000 doses from neighbouring countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo where there is no capacity to administer vaccine doses before they expire in June this year. — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) May 20, 2021

So far, a total of 948,980 people have received the Covid-19 jab.

Kenya received its first consignment of the AstraZeneca vaccine in early March, with at least 1.12 million units.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website
Take a survey

The vaccination process was rolled out with healthcare workers, security personnel, teachers and those aged above 60 years being the target population.

The exercise however received a lukewarm reception from its target population.

His sentiments coming on a day that Kenya posted 494 Covid-19 cases and a 7.7 per cent positivity rate.

The total confirmed cases in the country are now 166,876 and cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,763,274.

 

Related Topics
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Covid-19 Vaccine Covid-19

Share this story
How Opposition revealed leader's health problems
Tanzania authorities resorted to arresting those that raised any questions accusing them of spreading rumours

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19: Kenya records 494 new cases, five deaths in last 24 hours
Covid-19: Kenya records 494 new cases, five deaths in last 24 hours

Health & Science

By MIRERI JUNIOR

.
RECOMMENDED
Covid-19: Kenya records 494 new cases, five deaths in last 24 hours

By MIRERI JUNIOR | 16h ago

 Covid-19: Kenya records 494 new cases, five deaths in last 24 hours
Anyang' Nyong'o raises concern as variant spreads

By KEVINE OMOLLO | 1d ago

 Anyang' Nyong'o raises concern as variant spreads
Indian variant: Hospitals overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases

By MACTILDA MBENYWE | 1d ago

 Indian variant: Hospitals overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases
ARVs shortage: 'I fear we might die, I do not have money for drugs'

By MERCY KAHENDA | 1d ago

 ARVs shortage: 'I fear we might die, I do not have money for drugs'
.
BUY & SELL ON DIGGER MOTORS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC