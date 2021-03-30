×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Johnson and Johnson firm agrees to supply Africa with 400m Covid vaccine doses

By Reuters | March 30th 2021 at 09:39:08 GMT +0300

The Johnson and Johnson Vaccine. [Courtesy]

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to supply up to 400 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to the African Union (AU) from the third quarter of 2021, the drugmaker said yesterday, as the continent struggles to get shots into arms and tame infections.

J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceutica NV has entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to deliver 220 million doses of its single-dose shot. AVAT could order an additional 180 million doses through 2022.

The deal comes after months of negotiations with the AU, which announced a provisional agreement in January to buy 270 million doses of vaccines from three drugmakers: J&J, AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech.

The status of the talks with the other two companies is not known.

AVAT yesterday said many countries out of the 55 AU member states showed a strong preference for J&J.

Read More

The supplies will help the continent reach its target of vaccinating at least 750 million people, or 60 per cent of the population, as it tries to contain the spread of the virus which has killed almost 121,000 people and infected 4.18 million in the region.

It is also grappling with a more-infectious variant identified in South Africa amid concerns about delays of deliveries of AstraZeneca shots as part of the COVAX scheme which is aimed at supplying poorer countries.

In February, South Africa put on hold the use of AstraZeneca's shot after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country's dominant variant.

The continent is far behind wealthy nations, including Israel, the United States and Britain, in its vaccination rollout. Almost half of Britons have received their first dose, while in contrast, only 0.4 per cent of South Africa's population has received one dose.

"We need to immunise at least 60 per cent of our population to get rid of the virus from our continent. The J&J agreement enables us to move towards achieving this target," said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of the supplies will be produced by Aspen Pharma in South Africa, AVAT said in a statement.

Nkengasong did not comment on the price per shot agreed between J&J and the AU in the deal announced yesterday. However, a draft document for the AU vaccine plan, seen by Reuters in January, showed that the J&J shot would cost African countries $10 (Sh1,097) a dose.

As part of the AU vaccine plan, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has approved up to $2 billion (Sh219.4 billion) in finance for countries to buy shots via the AU.

Earlier this month, Europe approved J&J single dose Covid-19 vaccine. The United States, Canada and Bahrain have also approved the shot.

Late last year, J&J said it and the GAVI vaccine alliance expected to enter into a deal that would provide up to 500 million doses of the company's vaccine to COVAX through 2022.

Related Topics
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine African Union African Vaccine Acquisition Trust
Share this story
Previous article
Treasury goes for a Sh60b bond as debt hits Sh7.35tr
Next article
Ministry to review coffee fund after a dismal performance

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from Covid hibernation
Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from Covid hibernation

LATEST STORIES

Public barred from attending Mama Sarah Obama funeral
Public barred from attending Mama Sarah Obama funeral

CHECKPOINT

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave

3 days ago

LIST: New Covid-19 measures to tame third wave
Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood c...

11 days ago

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?
Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?

11 days ago

Fact-Check: Is Cyril Ramaphosa in Tanzania for Suluhu's swearing in?
Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

11 days ago

Explainer: The heart condition that killed Magufuli

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How the rich went into overdrive to protect their wealth after Covid

How the rich went into overdrive to protect their wealth after Covid

Wainaina Wambu and Dominic Omondi 54 minutes ago
Villagers remember Mama Sarah Obama as champion for change

Villagers remember Mama Sarah Obama as champion for change

Olivia Odhiambo 10 hours ago
Covid: Diaries of the vaccinated

Covid: Diaries of the vaccinated

Mercy Kahenda 21 hours ago
Why Kenyan nurses are avoiding Covid jab

Why Kenyan nurses are avoiding Covid jab

Mercy Kahenda 1 day ago

More stories

Land dispute drives fresh exodus in Ethiopia’s TigrayTigray

By Reuters
Land dispute drives fresh exodus in Ethiopia’s TigrayTigray

Traffic in Suez Canal resumes

By Reuters
Traffic in Suez Canal resumes

Mega-ship in Suez Canal moved '80 percent' in right direction

By AFP
Mega-ship in Suez Canal moved '80 percent' in right direction

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, marine services firm says

By Reuters
Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, marine services firm says

New attempts to free ship stuck in Suez Canal

By AP News
New attempts to free ship stuck in Suez Canal

Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

By Emmanuel Too
Tears as Tanzania buries 'people' president

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.