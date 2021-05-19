Lake region records more cases as 14 patients succumb to Covid-19

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [File, Standard]

Counties in the Lake region have today recorded a high number of Covid-19 infections as the country lost 14 more lives.

This brings the total Covid-19 fatalities to 3, 035.

In the Ministry of Health’s daily Covid-19 statistics, five counties from the lake region are among ten with the most infections reported today.

Nairobi took the lion’s share of new infections (86), followed by Migori (49), Kisumu (64), Kisii (26), Siaya (19) and Homa Bay (18).

Covid 19 Time Series

Sadly, 14 deaths reported, with seven taking place on diverse dates in the last month as the other seven being late death reports.

This comes at a time when the Ministry reports 376 new positive cases from a sample size of 4,153. This brings the total caseload to 166,382.

The positivity rate today is 9.1 per cent.

“Of the new infections, 363 are Kenyans while only 13 are foreigners. 214 are male and 162 are female,” read the MOH statement in part.

On the other hand, there are 318 more patients who have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries so far to 117, 235.

“248 patients who recovered were under Home-based Care and Self-Isolation while 70 others are from various health facilities,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe went on.