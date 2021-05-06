Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda loses KMPDU secretary general post

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union's Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda in Nairobi on February 13, 2021. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union has voted out Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda as its secretary-general.

Following the elections held today, Dr Mwachonda will now be replaced by Dr Ouma Davji, who secured 36 per cent of the votes. Dr Mwachonda came third after having garneerd 15.5 per cent of the votes.

The incoming national chairperson is Dr Abidan Muchuma, who secured 36.6 per cent of the vote, followed by Benjamin Magare with 32.1 per cent.

The union's new vice-chairperson is Dr David Mundia who garnered 45.6 per cent of the vote.

Some of Dr Mwachonda’s highlights as secretary-general were characterized by calls to the government to review the plight of healthcare workers amid the ongoing pandemic.

In December last year, he called off a planned medics’ strike for 14 days to allow for dialogue.

At the time, part of KMPDU demands were 2,000 more doctors employed while the Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) wanted the recruitment of 7,000.

As KMPDU marked a change of guard, trade unions continue to face unprecedented tough times amid the coronavirus and constant attacks from the government.

As Kenyans marked the International Labour Day on May 1, trade unionists claimed they have little to celebrate as gains realised over the years are being eroded.

Officials of Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU) have also registered their frustrations.

In their joint statement issued on March 29, the officials said trade unions are presently facing the toughest time in Kenya’s labour movement history.



MPs Wilson Sossion (Nominated) of Knut, Tom Odege (Nyatike) of Union of Kenya Civil Servants, Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda of Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and Peterson Wachira of Kenya Union of Clinical Officers signed the statement.

And most recently, the statement by the government that it is unable to finance the next phase of the unions Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) has opened yet another battlefront with trade unions.