Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload now at 160,904

Man gets a swab for Covid-19 testing. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya has recorded 345 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours raising the caseload to 160,904.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Ministry of Health says the new infections recorded are from a sample size of 6,686.

The country’s positivity rate now stands at 5.2 per cent with the total number of tests carried out now at 1,688,106.

A breakdown of the positive cases shows 339 are Kenyans while six are foreigners. 195 are male while 150 are female with the youngest being a two-year-old baby and the oldest is 94 years.

Covid 19 Time Series

Kenya's success in beating the virus has seen 140 recoveries with 82 being from the home-based care program and 58 were from various health facilities around the country, this raises the total number of people who recovered from the virus to 109,217.

The home-based care has so far recorded 79,525 recoveries while those who have recovered from various hospitals are 29,692.

The number of lives lost to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours is 24 with the total number of deaths standing at 2,805.

There are 1,230 people are currently admitted to various health facilities in the country with 154 being admitted in the Intensive Care Unit; 26 are ventilators support, 101 on supplemental oxygen while 27 are under observation.

The home-based care program currently has 6,654 patients.

As of Tuesday May 4, the number of people vaccinated countrywide stood at 894,076. Out of these 275,453 are aged 58 years and above. Health workers lead the pack of vaccinations with 158,772 people getting the jab, teachers come second with 139,221 vaccinations, security officers vaccinated are 75,169 and other people who have gotten the jab are 245,461.

This comes as Kenya awaits a 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca to be shipped in this month. According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe the doses have will be rolled out in June.



Kagwe told the Senate Health Committee on Friday April 30, that the Government, through the African Union, is planning to acquire seven million doses of Pfizer vaccine and 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.