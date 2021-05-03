× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Children's Health
Men's Health
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo HEALTH
Home / Health & Science

Government sets aside sh7 billion for Covid-19 vaccines

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy CHEBET BIRIR | Mon,May 03 2021 18:20:20 EAT
By CHEBET BIRIR | Mon,May 03 2021 18:20:20 EAT

 A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The National Treasury has set aside more than Sh7 billion for the procurement of new Covid-19 vaccines from different manufacturers to avoid uncertainties.

While appearing before the parliamentary health committee yesterday, Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning, Ukur Yattani said the Government has decided to diversify procurement of vaccines in terms of source of supply in order to ensure continuity of the vaccination process.

“We are not only targeting a particular vaccine because of the challenge of supply. We place an order today but given the queue we might not get it immediately so based on that we have looked at different options,” he said.

According to the Chairman of the task force on vaccines, Dr Willis Akhwale, the Ministry of Health is in discussions with Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to procure seven million doses of Pfizer vaccine and another 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“The seven million doses of Pfizer will cover 3.5 million Kenyans while Johnson & Johnson will cover 10 million people since it is a one-dose vaccine, but we are informed this may not be available until August,” he added.

Akhwale also said that the task force is holding meetings for revising the deployment plans to consider multiple vaccines. “We are learning from other countries how they are deploying multiple vaccines. The Government intends to vaccinate the entire adult population in Kenya which is estimated to be 24.5 million people by end of June next year.

Those who got the first dose of AstraZeneca Vaccine will be catered for by donations from Covax, which has promised to deliver more doses by the end of May.

“They continue to assure us that the next shipment of 2.5 million doses will take care of the second dose and also vaccinate more Kenyans. We are hopeful that they will be made available,” Akhwale said.

ALSO READ

 Hospitals face gloves shortage

 Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload now at 160,904

 That Sh10 facemask won’t protect you against Covid-19

 18 die, 137 test positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

 Covid-19 has hit journalists hard, lobby says

The move by the government to procure other vaccines comes after the one of the world’s main vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India decided to halt supply of vaccines to other countries in a bid to prioritize its citizens. The limited supply has dealt a big blow for low-income nations, many of which not only sought India-produced AstraZeneca through Covax but also pursued bilateral deals with Serum Institute of India.

Kenya has today recorded 137 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 1,641 with a positivity rate of 8.3 per cent. 18 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with 9 having occurred on diverse dates and 9 are late death reports from facility record audits.

As of today, 887,034 people have been vaccinated in the country.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website
Take a survey

Related Topics
Covid-19 vaccines Covid-19 Pfizer Johnson & Johnson Dr Willis Akhwale Ministry of Health AstraZeneca Covax

Share this story
I eagerly await my baby's first steps
Spina Bifida, and though rare in the general population, it is the most common neural tube defect in the world
Hospitals face gloves shortage
Despite high demand, the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) stores are also dry and many counties are depending on stock supplied by donors.

LATEST STORIES

Hospitals face gloves shortage
Hospitals face gloves shortage

Health & Science

By MERCY KAHENDA

.
RECOMMENDED
Hospitals face gloves shortage

By MERCY KAHENDA | 23h ago

 Hospitals face gloves shortage
Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload now at 160,904

By FRED KAGONYE | 3h ago

 Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload now at 160,904
Bedding of research rats cleaned like a five star hotel

By BELDEEN WALIAULA | 1d ago

 Bedding of research rats cleaned like a five star hotel
That Sh10 facemask won’t protect you against Covid-19

By JAMES WANZALA | 1d ago

 That Sh10 facemask won’t protect you against Covid-19

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC