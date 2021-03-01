x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Three succumb to Covid-19 as 152 test positive in Kenya today

Health & Science - By Jael Mboga | March 1st 2021 at 06:51:35 GMT +0300

Some 152 people have tested positive of the coronavirus from a sample size of 2,213 in Kenya in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed cases now stand at 106,125 with cumulative tests at 1,301,051..

In a statement from the Health ministry, Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 29 patients have recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total to 86,717.

Unfortunately, three patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the total fatalities to 1,859.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Some 357 patients are admitted in various health facilities with 1,527 on home-based isolation and care.

From the new cases, 144 are Kenyans and eight are foreigners. The new cases comprise 83 men and 69 women.

The youngest is aged seven and the oldest 79.

Nairobi still leads with the number of new cases at 131, followed by Kiambu that had 10 cases, Machakos (four) and Kajiado (two), among others.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation is concerned that an initiative to supply poor nations with coronavirus vaccines cannot be accelerated because of the hoarding of the critical shots by well-to-do countries.

Covax (Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access), a programme headed by WHO that aims to supply 1.3 billion vaccine doses to poor and middle-income countries this year, has been slow off the ground.

Only two countries - Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire - have received batches of the vaccine under the plan.

But WHO is saying Covax risks falling behind its target due to competition for the vaccine doses by rich countries.

Speaking during a briefing on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said while progress has been made in getting vaccines to states via Covax, the programme could not be accelerated if some countries approach vaccine manufacturers who are producing vaccines that Covax is counting on.

“These actions undermine Covax and deprive health workers and vulnerable people around the world of life-saving vaccines,” he said.

WHO said countries seeking their own Covid-19 vaccine doses and making deals with drug companies threatened the supply to poor and middle-income countries.

The health body had given itself the first 100 days of 2021 to distribute the vaccines but with 43 days left to go, a large number of countries are yet to get the vaccine.

According to a distribution plan published by Covax Initiative, Kenya is in line to receive more than four million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

Kenya will receive enough of the vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India to immunise four per cent of the population (2,088,000 people). The vaccine requires two injected doses.

Related Topics
Mutahi Kagwe coronavirus Covid-19
Previous Article
Uhuru calls for NHIF changes, launches biometric listing
Be The First To Comment

Top Stories

How borehole water hurts your health
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Wealthy nations hoarding vaccines, says WHO
Health & Science - By Allan Mungai

One million doses of Covid-19 vaccine arrive on Tuesday
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Three signs of a narcissistic father
Health & Science - By Rubie Miseda

Does it matter what cooking oil you use?
Health & Science - By Nancy Nzalambi

Our kidneys are failing but we want to be mums
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Never say die: Woman vows to keep on trying after losing 8 babies
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

The disease that stole my baby's hearing
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

A win against superbugs
Health & Science - By Killiad Sinide

Kidney specialist Dr Were succumbs to Covid-19
Health & Science - By Mireri Junior

Latest Stories

Three signs of a narcissistic father
Health & Science - By Rubie Miseda

Our kidneys are failing but we want to be mums
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

How borehole water hurts your health
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Does it matter what cooking oil you use?
Health & Science - By Nancy Nzalambi

The disease that stole my baby's hearing
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

Wealthy nations hoarding vaccines, says WHO
Health & Science - By Allan Mungai

A win against superbugs
Health & Science - By Killiad Sinide

Never say die: Woman vows to keep on trying after losing 8 babies
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

One million doses of Covid-19 vaccine arrive on Tuesday
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Or Login With Your Standard Account
Support independent journalism
×
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in