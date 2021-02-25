x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid-19 infections rise by 277

Health & Science - By Betty Njeru | February 25th 2021 at 03:24:20 GMT +0300

Some 277 people have tested for the coronavirus today, pushing the national tally to 105,057 confirmed cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the Ministry has tested 4,599 samples in the last 24 hours, to raise cumulative tests to 1, 282, 799.

Two hundred and twenty-one of the new cases are Kenyans while fifty six are foreigners.

According to CS Kagwe, Kenya has also recorded a total of one hundred and nineteen recoveries today, totaling to 86, 497 recoveries since the onset of Covid-19 in the country.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“79 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 40 are from various health facilities,” CS Kagwe said.

Further, the country has lost another eight patents to the disease, bringing the death toll to 1,847.

The Health Ministry added: “A total of 336 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,397 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.”

Some sixty-one patients are in the ICU, twenty-five of whom are on ventilatory support and twenty-seven on supplementary oxygen. Nine patients are on observation.

“12 other patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in general wards.

There is no patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Related Topics
Covid-19 Health CS Mutahi Kagwe
Previous Article
Uhuru calls for NHIF changes, launches biometric listing
Be The First To Comment

Top Stories

Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?
Health & Science - By Dominic Omondi

Relief as nurses end strike
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

My wife’s genes are killing our children
Health & Science - By Lydiah Nyawira

Vaccine will be rolled out in June, says State
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Why Kenyans might have to wait until next year for elusive Covid-19 vaccine
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Covid-19: Two dead as 280 test positive
Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba

Tanzania changes tune, issues covid-19 rules
Health & Science - By Jennifer Anyango

FDA staff: Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine effective, safe
Health & Science - By Reuters

Kenya records first case of rare mad cow disease in human
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Fears brain-swelling Nipah virus with up to 75% death rate 'may become next pandemic'
Health & Science - By Mirror

Latest Stories

Relief as nurses end strike
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world
Health & Science - By Reuters

New coronavirus variant identified in New York: researchers
Health & Science - By Reuters

Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?
Health & Science - By Dominic Omondi

FDA staff: Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine effective, safe
Health & Science - By Reuters

Covid-19: what happens if some countries don’t vaccinate?
Health & Science - By WEF

Tanzania changes tune, issues covid-19 rules
Health & Science - By Jennifer Anyango

WHO to compensate for serious jab side effects
Health & Science - By Xinhua

Covid-19: Two dead as 280 test positive
Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Or Login With Your Standard Account
Support independent journalism
×
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in