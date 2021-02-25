Covid-19 infections rise by 277

Some 277 people have tested for the coronavirus today, pushing the national tally to 105,057 confirmed cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the Ministry has tested 4,599 samples in the last 24 hours, to raise cumulative tests to 1, 282, 799.

Two hundred and twenty-one of the new cases are Kenyans while fifty six are foreigners.

According to CS Kagwe, Kenya has also recorded a total of one hundred and nineteen recoveries today, totaling to 86, 497 recoveries since the onset of Covid-19 in the country.

Covid 19 Time Series

“79 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 40 are from various health facilities,” CS Kagwe said.

Further, the country has lost another eight patents to the disease, bringing the death toll to 1,847.

The Health Ministry added: “A total of 336 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,397 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.”

Some sixty-one patients are in the ICU, twenty-five of whom are on ventilatory support and twenty-seven on supplementary oxygen. Nine patients are on observation.

“12 other patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in general wards.

There is no patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).