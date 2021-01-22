x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid-19 cases to shoot up in March

Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda | January 22nd 2021 at 07:41:25 GMT +0300
An ongoing Chemistry lesson under a tree at Shimo la Tewa High School in Mombasa County. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Covid-19 infections and deaths are likely to peak in mid-March due to the reopening of schools, researchers have warned.

Kemri-Wellcome Trust report dubbed projections of Covid-19 cases and deaths following schools re-opening in January this year, projects a transmission rate of 25 per cent.

The report attributes the rise in infections to laxity in observing Covid-19 health guidelines and massive travels as learners reported back to school countrywide.

“We consider the most plausible effect of schools re-opening on January 4, to be that the transmission rate in Kenya will increase the time-varying reproductive number (Rt) by +25 per cent, and, increase mixing between social clusters that were not in contact whilst schools were closed,” reads the report.

Predictions

Covid 19 Time Series

 

It is estimated that more than 25 per cent increase of infections is conditional, if all other restriction measures remain in place.

“It is possible that school openings will further increase R(t) and population mixing, and so we have examined predictions for this impact,” adds the report.

Before the reopening of schools on January 4, the Ministry of Health and Education set in place several measures to guarantee safety of learners and teachers.

Among the measures include provision of water points for hand washing, wearing of masks by learners and keeping social distance.

In addition, researchers project that at least 137,000 new cases and 116 deaths will be reported in the country by June this year.

The report also projects that there will be 1.1 million infections, by then.

But, most infections according to the research will remain undetected due to limited Covid-19 tests.

Further, researchers have noted that the worst scenario for the spread of the virus will be an increase by 50 per cent.

This will reflect what was reported in November, during the second wave of infections.

The peak back then, according to the report was attributed to relaxation in Covid-19 restriction measures, increased movement and virus widespread in rural communities.

“A worst-case scenario would be an increase in R(t) by 50 per cent and resulting in epidemic of similar magnitude to the second outbreak in the country. We think this is unlikely,” adds the report.

The model used by scientists during the research findings is consistent with the second peak without the need to include waning immunity or new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has asked Kenyans not to drop their guard in observing public health set measures aimed at preventing spread of Covid-19.

Acting Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The advice comes after the country recorded a drop in positivity rate to below 5 per cent, in the last two weeks.

Dr Patrick Amoth, Health Ministry’s acting director-general said a drop in the cases is a good sign but calls for more caution.

“We are doing well but we must not drop our guard,” Dr Amoth said.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Peak Infections
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows

Top Stories

A virus that reverses deafness
Health & Science - By Killiad Sinide

Vaccine nationalism puts world on brink of 'catastrophic moral failure': WHO chief
Health & Science - By Reuters

Africa's COVID-19 case fatality rate surpasses global level
Health & Science - By Reuters

NMS recruits 600 nurses as it prepares to open four hospitals
Health & Science - By Josephat Thiong'o

Woman's cry for justice after losing uterus in wrong surgery
Health & Science - By Mactilda Mbenywe

Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Covid-19: Three dead as 186 test positive
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

President urges striking medics to return to work
Health & Science - By Wainana Ndung’u and Kennedy Gachuhi

No coronavirus deaths in Kenya today - Health ministry
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

Expert raises red flag over kidney ailments
Health & Science - By Standard Digital

Latest Stories

NMS recruits 600 nurses as it prepares to open four hospitals
Health & Science - By Josephat Thiong'o

139 test Covid-19 positive as cases near 100,000
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

Covid-19: Three dead as 186 test positive
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

Africa's COVID-19 case fatality rate surpasses global level
Health & Science - By Reuters

We'll go on with strike, healthcare workers say
Health & Science - By Anyango Otieno and Kirsten Kanja

COVID-19 shots to cost between Sh300 and Sh1100 under African Union vaccine plan
Health & Science - By Reuters

Covid-19: Kenya records 136 new cases as 176 recover
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

Muslim Council calls on governors to heal health crisis
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

I eagerly await my baby's first steps
Health & Science - By Mactilda Mbenywe

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Or Login With Your Standard Account
Support independent journalism
×
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in