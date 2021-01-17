x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
80 test positive for coronavirus in Kenya today

Health & Science - By Jael Mboga | January 17th 2021 at 05:12:37 GMT +0300

The Ministry of Health has announced that 80 people have tested positive for Covid-19in the last 24 hours.

The new cases now push the country's infection tally to 99,162.

The 80 tested positive from a sample size of 3,733. Sixty-two of them were Kenyans while 18 were foreigners, The youngest was an 11-year-old child while the oldest was 81. In the new cases, 48 were men and 32 were women.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Sunday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said 26 patients recovered. Twenty-four of these were from the home-based care programme while two were discharged from various hospitals.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The national recoveries tally now stands at 82,350.

Some three patients succumbed to the disease, pushing the fatality tally to 1,731.

The distribution in counties listed Nairobi as the leading region with 62 new cases followed by Meru 4, Busia 3, Kwale 3, Kiambu 2, Kericho 1, Kilifi 1, Makueni 1, Mombasa 1 Nyandarua 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

The 62 cases in Nairobi are from Kibra (9), Westlands (7), Dagoretti North (6), Ruaraka (5), Embakasi West, Kamukunji, Lang’ata, Makadara and Starehe (4) cases each, Embakasi East and Roysambu (3) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi South and Kasarani (2) cases each. Embakasi Central, Embakasi North and Mathare (1) case each.

