Covid-19: Only 2.1 per cent of population tested as Kenya records 207 new cases

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman. [File, Standard]

Kenya has recorded 207 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, shooting the national tally of positive cases to 96,458. The numbers come from a sample size of 4,988 bringing the total number of tests conducted to 1,046,667; 2.1 per cent of the total population.



Of the cases, 190 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners.



A statement from the Ministry of Health (MOH) shows that 130 of the people who have tested positive are male while 77 are female. The youngest among them is a five-month-old infant while the oldest is 84.



Fortunately, 262 patients have recovered from the disease, 238 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 24 have been discharged from various hospitals. This increases the cumulative recoveries to 78,737.



Sadly, 3 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,670.

There are 662 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,024 on Home Based Isolation and Care.



28 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 13 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is on observation.



Another 22 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 21 are in the general wards. one is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).



Distribution

Nairobi continues recording the highest cases in all counties. The capital city has recorded Nairobi 93 cases, Bungoma 16, Uasin Gishu 14, Mombasa 11, Nakuru 11, Kiambu 11, Homabay 8, Kajiado 5, Busia 5, Makueni 5, Kakamega 3, Kisumu 3, Kwale 3, Nandi 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Kilifi 2, Taita Taveta 2, Isiolo 2, Vihiga 2, Machakos 2, Siaya, Mandera and Garissa one case each.