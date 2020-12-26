130 people test Covid-19 positive

130 people have tested Covid-19 positive. The new cases are from a sample size of 1,973 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The today's cases pushes Kenya's total infections to 95,843.

In a statement by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, CS Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said so far 1,031,721 samples have been tested since the first case was reported in March.

Additionally, two more patients have died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours pushing Kenya’s death toll to 1,655.

Covid 19 Time Series

From the new cases, 113 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. The youngest is a four-year-old child while the oldest is 83 years old.

In terms of gender, 81 are males and 49 are females.

The new cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi 64, Mombasa 13, Murang’a 9, Nyeri 8, Kiambu and Meru 4 cases each, Bungoma, Busia, Kisumu, Kwale 3 cases each, Kilifi, Machakos, Marsabit, Nakuru and Uasin Gishu 2 cases each while Kajiado, Kitui, Laikipia, Migori, Nyandarua and Taita Taveta have 1 case each.

Kagwe said the total recoveries climbed to 76,998 on Saturday after 187 patients recovered.

According to the Ministry, as of December 26, there were 681 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,650 on home-based isolation and care.

38 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplementary oxygen. Three are on observation.

Another 33 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 26 are in the general wards. Seven are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).