New health plan targets gaps in care for Boda Boda riders

A boda boda rider shakes hands with an official at the launch of a new health cover targeting riders. [Courtesy]

A low-cost health and accident cover targeting boda boda riders has been launched in Kenya as concerns grow over the high number of road injuries in the sector.

Boda boda operators play a key role in public transport and last-mile delivery across the country, but many remain without health insurance or financial protection despite being among the most exposed road users.

Riders face frequent accidents, and in most cases medical bills are paid by families or through informal fundraising. Injuries often force riders off the road for days or weeks, cutting off income in a sector that depends on daily earnings.

Industry groups have previously warned that even short hospital stays can have serious financial consequences for riders and their dependants, yet access to affordable insurance and healthcare has remained limited.

The newly introduced cover offers basic health services and accident protection at a low daily cost, targeting riders who rely on mobile phones for work and communication.

The digital health package, developed by Nairobi-based provider HealthX, allows riders to consult doctors through their phones at any time. It also includes personal accident cover and a daily hospital cash benefit in the event of admission.

Speaking at the launch, HealthX chief executive Roy Bore said the product was designed to respond to gaps in healthcare access among informal transport workers.

Boda boda riders are among the largest groups in the informal economy, but studies have shown that insurance penetration in the sector remains low, largely due to cost and lack of tailored products.

The service is being rolled out through ride-hailing platforms, starting with LittleCab, which has more than 100,000 registered riders and drivers.

According to HealthX, about 1,600 riders had signed up by the time of launch, pointing to demand for affordable health solutions within the sector.

Road safety experts have repeatedly called for broader interventions to reduce injuries among boda boda riders, including better training, enforcement of traffic laws and improved access to health and insurance cover.