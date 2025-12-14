×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

New health plan targets gaps in care for Boda Boda riders

Health & Science
 By Ndung’u Gachane | 9h ago | 2 min read
 A boda boda rider shakes hands with an official at the launch of a new health cover targeting riders. [Courtesy]

A low-cost health and accident cover targeting boda boda riders has been launched in Kenya as concerns grow over the high number of road injuries in the sector.

Boda boda operators play a key role in public transport and last-mile delivery across the country, but many remain without health insurance or financial protection despite being among the most exposed road users.

Riders face frequent accidents, and in most cases medical bills are paid by families or through informal fundraising. Injuries often force riders off the road for days or weeks, cutting off income in a sector that depends on daily earnings.

Industry groups have previously warned that even short hospital stays can have serious financial consequences for riders and their dependants, yet access to affordable insurance and healthcare has remained limited.

The newly introduced cover offers basic health services and accident protection at a low daily cost, targeting riders who rely on mobile phones for work and communication.

The digital health package, developed by Nairobi-based provider HealthX, allows riders to consult doctors through their phones at any time. It also includes personal accident cover and a daily hospital cash benefit in the event of admission.

Speaking at the launch, HealthX chief executive Roy Bore said the product was designed to respond to gaps in healthcare access among informal transport workers.

Boda boda riders are among the largest groups in the informal economy, but studies have shown that insurance penetration in the sector remains low, largely due to cost and lack of tailored products.

The service is being rolled out through ride-hailing platforms, starting with LittleCab, which has more than 100,000 registered riders and drivers.

According to HealthX, about 1,600 riders had signed up by the time of launch, pointing to demand for affordable health solutions within the sector.

Road safety experts have repeatedly called for broader interventions to reduce injuries among boda boda riders, including better training, enforcement of traffic laws and improved access to health and insurance cover.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Why early detection of Rift Valley Fever in human beings is difficult
Why early detection of Rift Valley Fever in human beings is difficult
Next article
Study warns of drugs resistance surge in Africa
Study warns of drugs resistance surge in Africa
.

Similar Articles

New health plan targets gaps in care for Boda Boda riders
By Ndung’u Gachane 2025-12-14 16:14:04
New health plan targets gaps in care for Boda Boda riders
Revealed: Cerelac baby food contains high sugar levels
By Caroline Chebet 2025-12-13 16:45:22
Revealed: Cerelac baby food contains high sugar levels
Smile Train CEO feted for Impactful surgical partnerships
By Selina Mutua 2025-12-10 17:17:57
Smile Train CEO feted for Impactful surgical partnerships
.

Latest Articles

From tiny preemies to 10-year wonders: Triplets' medical triumph
Premium
From tiny preemies to 10-year wonders: Triplets' medical triumph
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2025-12-15 00:00:00
Premium
Why early detection of Rift Valley Fever in human beings is difficult
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-12-15 00:00:00
Study warns of drugs resistance surge in Africa
Health & Science
By Caroline Chebet
2025-12-15 00:00:00
New health plan targets gaps in care for Boda Boda riders
Health & Science
By Ndung’u Gachane
2025-12-14 16:14:04
.

Recommended Articles

>Ileret footprints cement Kenya's legacy as cradle of mankind
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 2025-12-10 15:32:28
Ileret footprints cement Kenya's legacy as cradle of mankind
>Nearly 200 children conceived from sperm donor with increased cancer risk
By AFP 2025-12-10 15:10:00
Nearly 200 children conceived from sperm donor with increased cancer risk
>New study maps high drug resistance in Kenya and other 13 African countries
By Caroline Chebet 2025-12-10 11:19:42
New study maps high drug resistance in Kenya and other 13 African countries
>Abortion in Afghanistan: 'My mother crushed my stomach with a stone'
By AFP 2025-12-10 10:30:19
Abortion in Afghanistan: 'My mother crushed my stomach with a stone'
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved