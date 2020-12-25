Covid-19: Kenya records 282 new cases, 91 recoveries

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [Emmanuel Mochoge, Standard]

The Ministry of Health on Friday announced 282 new coronavirus cases in the country from a sample size of 4,095 in the last 24 hours.

This takes the number of confirmed positive cases to 95,713 from 1,029,748 tests.

From the cases, 240 are Kenyans while 42 are foreigners. 164 are males and 118 females. The youngest is a two-year-old child, while the oldest is 100.

Distribution of cases by county; Nairobi 143, Mombasa 35, Kiambu 18, Uasin Gishu 11, Kilifi 12, Embu 10, Nakuru 10, Kajiado 7, Murang’a 5, Nyeri 5, Kisumu 4, Turkana 4, Meru 3, Garissa 2, Kisii 2, Siaya 2, Elgeyo Marakwet, Isiolo, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Machakos, Tharaka-Nithi and Trans-Nzoia 1 case each.

On a positive note, 91 patients have recovered from the disease, 84 from the Home-Based Care Program, while seven have been discharged from various hospitals.

Covid 19 Time Series

The total recoveries now stand at 76,811. Unfortunately, one patient succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,653.

Currently, there are 768 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,659 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

37 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 17 on supplemental oxygen. Two are on observation.

Another 33 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 26 are in the general wards. Seven are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).