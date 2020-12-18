x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Covid-19: Kenya records 356 new cases, 11 deaths

Health & Science - By Vincent Kejitan | December 18th 2020 at 02:47:59 GMT +0300
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [David Njaaga, Standard]

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Friday announced that Kenya had recorded 356 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 5,768.

While addressing residents of Murang’a County, Kagwe also stated that 11 patients had succumbed to the virus, taking the number of deaths countrywide to 1,629.

The CS urged Kenyans to remain vigilant especially during the festivities, saying it is everyone’s responsibility to fight the virus.

“I remind you all that we are still in the middle of the pandemic, and although we are hopeful that a vaccine will be with us soon we must continue to take precaution,” said Kagwe.

He also urged parents to be mindful of their actions during the festivities due to the fact that schools will reopen in January.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“Do not drop your guard. You do not want to become a statistic of confirmed cases or deaths,” he remarked.

Kagwe compared Kenya’s Covid-19 situation to several countries and commended the nation for striving to curb the spread of the virus.

In the last 24 hours, India lost 338 patients, South Africa 184, US 3,293 while Italy recorded 683 deaths.

The Health CS called on the clergy to continue praying for the 852 patients who are currently admitted in various hospitals, 49 who are in ICU, and 37 on supplementary oxygen.

He acknowledged the year has been tough and asked Kenyans to dedicate 2021 to God.

On the strike of health workers, Kagwe welcomed the move by the Employment and Labour Court to suspend it for 14 days calling for dialogue to map the way forward.

He asked health workers to resume work as their issues are addressed, adding that it would be sad to lose jobs during the pandemic.

Union officials, however, claimed the court order does not apply to the ongoing strike, stating it is in regards to a strike notice issued on October 19.

The joint strike notice demanded an address of the welfare of healthcare workers on promotion and stalled re-designation.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) Secretary-General George Gibore said the order was meant for staff employed by the national government who earlier issued a strike notice demanding promotions of affected cadres who have stagnated in one job group for over 15 years.

