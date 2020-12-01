x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Country losing fight against locusts- experts

Health & Science - By Antony Gitonga | December 13th 2020 at 02:21:24 GMT +0300

NYS servicemen from Gilgil barracks are being taken through the process of fighting desert locusts which have currently invaded seventeen counties in the country. The NYS officers were used in ground spraying in six counties to contain the spreading pests. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The use of pesticides in containing the spread of locust invasion is turning out to be ineffective and a threat to the environment.

Experts are now calling for biological methods of controlling the pests which have invaded parts of the country for the second time leaving a trail of destruction.

This emerged during the ongoing National Research Fund (NRF) retreat in Naivasha which has brought together scientists from different universities and organisations.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

According to Principal Secretary for University Education and Research Amb Samson Nabukwesi, it is becoming harder to control the locusts that are spreading at an alarming rate.

While challenging the scientists to seek new methods of controlling the locusts, the PS admitted that the current use of pesticides is not effective.

“We should engage our scientists to seek new biological methods of controlling the locusts which are reproducing very fast,” he said.

He said that a lot of manpower is required to control the locusts and challenged the researchers to come up with pesticides that are environmentally friendly.

He admitted that funding was a major challenge mainly in the universities after the government slashed funding to the institutions.

James Njoroge sprays longhorn grasshoppers in his maize farm at Riandira Village in Kirinyaga.[File, Standard]

“Currently the National Research Fund is working on a strategy on resource mobilisation and our universities are doing a lot in terms of research,” he said.

Nabukwesi added that the National Research Fund is currently studying the effects of Covid-19, Cancer, supporting visually impaired minors and locust invasion.

“The National Research Fund is also working on food security in some counties and assisting minors who have challenges in hearing and seeing to communicate through technology,” he said.

National Research Fund CEO Dr Jemima Onsare admitted that funding and personnel is still a challenge to the newly-formed organisation.

However, Onsare added that they had embarked on the process of mobilising funds for various ongoing projects.

“The country has high potential in the field of research and all that our scientists require is funding and the findings can be commercialized,” she said.

Last month, Agriculture CS Peter Munya announced that the country would this month face a new wave of locust invasion from Somalia.

“We have activated all our bases in Wajir and sent more NYS personnel to conduct ground and aerial spray having received 216,000 litres of pesticide,” he said.

Related Topics
Locust invasion National Research Fund Covid-19 Samson Nabukwesi
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows

Top Stories

10m Kenyans set to get Covid-19 vaccine for free, ministry assures
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Kemsa to start releasing PPEs from warehouses at the weekend
Health & Science - By Grace Ng'ang'a

Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Covid-19: 548 more test positive as over 1,000 patients recover
Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba

Morocco says Covid-19 vaccine will be free to all citizens
Health & Science - By Reuters

MPs grill director of firm awarded Sh4b Kemsa tender
Health & Science - By Grace Ng'ang'a

I went round village begging to save my Mogusu from Covid
Health & Science - By Erick Abuga and Mercy Adhiambo

UK warns people with serious allergies to avoid Pfizer vaccine after two adverse reactions
Health & Science - By Reuters

Referral hospital shuts doors as medics' strike bites
Health & Science - By Micah Sali

Kenya misses out in key Covid 19 vaccine report
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Latest Stories

Kenya will need Sh6b for climate change project in 2030
Health & Science - By Japheth Ogila

Tale of dead son and fake Covid-19 certificate
Health & Science - By Kamore Maina

10m Kenyans set to get Covid-19 vaccine for free, ministry assures
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Covid-19: 548 more test positive as over 1,000 patients recover
Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba

Delegates assess impact of Covid-19 on Universal Health Coverage
Health & Science - By Fredrick Obura

Covid-19 vaccine dilemma as ministry says it has 'strategies' in place
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa and Anyango Otieno

MPs grill director of firm awarded Sh4b Kemsa tender
Health & Science - By Grace Ng'ang'a

NHIF boss: All bills waived for medics admitted in government hospitals for Covid
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

Over 100 Covid-19 deaths in December alone
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Support independent journalism
×
Log in
Support independent journalism
Create an account    Forgot Password
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in