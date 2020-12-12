x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid-19: 548 more test positive as over 1,000 patients recover

Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba | December 12th 2020 at 06:14:47 GMT +0300

The Ministry of Health on Saturday recorded some 548 new coronavirus infections and four additional deaths.

In a statement by the Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured), the ministry said the total confirmed cases had risen to 91,526 after it tested some 6,953 people in the past 24 hours.

Additionally, the fatalities have now risen to 1,586.

From the new cases, 520 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“The youngest infected person is a five-year-old infant, while the oldest is 96-years-old,” read part of the statement.

In terms of gender, 354 are males and 194 females.

Fortunately, 1,017 patients have recovered from the disease, 980 from the HomeBased Care Program, while 37 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 72,596.

Distribution of Cases

CS Kagwe-led Ministry reported that most of the cases were from Nairobi (158), followed by Kilifi (145), Nakuru (37), and Busia (27).

Other counties that reported cases are Mombasa 27, Turkana 20, Kajiado 18, Kiambu 17, Uasin Gishu 15, Kakamega 13, Bungoma 10, KISii 7, Nyamira 7, Kericho 5, Kisumu 4, Machakos 4, Tana River 4, Nandi 4, Marsabit 3, Nyeri 3, Murang'a 3, Siaya 3, Vihiga 3, West Pokot 2, Tharaka Nithi 1, Makueni 1, Kitui 1, Isiolo 1, Taita Taveta 1, Kwale 1, Laikipia 1, Meru 1 and Garissa 1.

The Nairobi cases are from Lang'ata (43), Westlands (19), Kibra (17), Embakasi West (14), Dagoretti North (8), Makadara and Starehe (7) cases each, Kamukunji, Kasarani and Ruaraka (6) cases each, Embakasi Central (5), Embakasi East, Embakasi South and Mathare (4) cases each, Dagoretti South and Roysambu (3) cases each, Embakasi North (2).

The Ministry further said, there are 982 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide with 6,782 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 44 patients are in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 27 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 15 on supplemental oxygen. Two are on observation.

“Another 47 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 38 are in the general wards. 9 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” it said.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Mutahi Kagwe
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows

Top Stories

Delegates assess impact of Covid-19 on Universal Health Coverage
Health & Science - By Fredrick Obura

No word yet when Kenya will roll out Covid-19 vaccine
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Finally, health kits to be sold after Kagwe gives approval
Health & Science - By Grace Ng'ang'a

Youth believe God will protect them from Covid-19
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa and Anyango Otieno

Over 100 Covid-19 deaths in December alone
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

Covid-19 vaccine dilemma as ministry says it has 'strategies' in place
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa and Anyango Otieno

MPs grill director of firm awarded Sh4b Kemsa tender
Health & Science - By Grace Ng'ang'a

Kenya misses out in key Covid 19 vaccine report
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

NHIF boss: All bills waived for medics admitted in government hospitals for Covid
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

I went round village begging to save my Mogusu from Covid
Health & Science - By Erick Abuga and Mercy Adhiambo

Latest Stories

Delegates assess impact of Covid-19 on Universal Health Coverage
Health & Science - By Fredrick Obura

Covid-19 vaccine dilemma as ministry says it has 'strategies' in place
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa and Anyango Otieno

MPs grill director of firm awarded Sh4b Kemsa tender
Health & Science - By Grace Ng'ang'a

NHIF boss: All bills waived for medics admitted in government hospitals for Covid
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

Over 100 Covid-19 deaths in December alone
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

Youth believe God will protect them from Covid-19
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa and Anyango Otieno

Kenya misses out in key Covid 19 vaccine report
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Herbalists urged to find Covid cure
Health & Science - By Simon Oyeng'

Girl dies, hospital closed as medics' strike enters day 3
Health & Science - By Standard Team

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Support independent journalism
×
Log in
Support independent journalism
Create an account    Forgot Password
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in