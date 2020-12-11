Over 100 Covid-19 deaths in December alone

In just eleven days into December, Kenya has lost 113 people to the coronavirus.

This is after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) announced that another 14 patients have succumbed to the disease on Friday, bringing cumulative fatalities to 1,582.

Additionally, 673 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing the national tally to 90,978 confirmed cases.

To curb the rise in the spread of the disease, the Ministry has urged Kenyans not to shun guidelines like wearing of masks.

Covid 19 Time Series

It said: “Masks are a simple barrier to help prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others. Studies show that masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth”

The CS in a statement said the latest case rose from a 8,230 sample size.

Cumulatively, a total of 960,364 tests have been conducted since the first case was confirmed in mid-March.

Of the new cases, 645 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners. Three hundred and ninety-seven are males and two hundred and seventy-six are females.

“The youngest is a five-month-old baby while the oldest is 86 years,” Kagwe said.

Despite the continued rise in Covid-19 numbers, Kagwe said that another 325 patients have recovered from the disease on Friday.

258 were under the Home-based care program, while 67 have been discharged from various hospitals. This now pushes the recoveries to 71, 579.

“Currently, there are 992 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 7,887 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 45 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 18 on supplemental oxygen. One is on observation," the CS added.

According to the Health Ministry, another 52 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen. 44 of those are admitted in the general wards, while eight others are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Distribution of cases as per county is as follows;

Nairobi has 211 new cases, Nakuru-113, Kilifi 61, Busia 41, Migori 34, Bungoma 33, Mombasa 32, Kiambu 21, Kakamega 17, Nyeri 17, Nyamira 15, Meru 12, Kirinyaga 12, Kisumu 7, Kajiado 6, Lamu 5, Homa Bay 4, Taita Taveta 4, Laikipia 3, Machakos 3, Samburu 3, Turkana 3, Kericho 2, Kwale 2, Nyandarua 2, Garissa 2, Murang’a 2, Embu 1, Kisii 1, Makueni 1, Uasin Gishu 1, Baringo 1 and Siaya 1.