I can only imagine pain he underwent, Dr Mogusu's mum says

Health & Science - By Eric Abuga | December 8th 2020 at 12:40:23 GMT +0300

The late Dr Stephen Mogusu's family has called on the Government to prioritise protecting medical personnel in the war against Covid-19.

Mogusu's parents, Mr Naftal Ogweno and his mother Agnes Mogusu said their son died while on duty trying to save the lives of Kenyans who have been affected by the pandemic.

"It is the responsibility of the Government to ensure that those in the front line get Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs). We are losing those who should be helping us in the battle against the virus."

The mother says she has lost a hard-working and humble son. She describes her only son as a staunch Christian.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

"I had hope in him. I can only imagine the pain he underwent at the hospital bed," she said.

Dr Mogusu went to Lenana High school before proceeding to the University of Nairobi to pursue a degree in Medicine and Surgery.

He did his internship at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital before moving to Nairobi in search of a living.

The 28-year-old Kenyan doctor died of Covid-19 yesterday without having been paid for five months, according to Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union.

