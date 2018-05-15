Six admitted after consuming herbal medicine

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 14th 2018 at 23:31 GMT +3

Six people from two families have been hospitalised after drinking herbal medicine suspected to contain poison.

A herbalist is being held at Kitale Police Station to help with investigations following the incident in Maziwa village in Kwanza sub-county.

Alex Wafula, his wife Ann Nanyama and their two children, including a Form Two student, are admitted at Kitale Level Four Hospital following the Sunday evening incident.

A woman and her daughter who took the medicine are also admitted in the same hospital.

Mr Wanjala told The Standard from his hospital bed that he arrived home from work and his wife gave him medicine she had got from the herbalist.

After the family took the medicine, they developed severe stomachaches and vomiting before a neighbour took them to hospital.

The incident comes in the wake of revelations by Senator Mike Mbito that health facilities in the county lack drugs and are operating with skeleton staff.

County Commander Samson ole Kine said the herbalist, aged 70, is in custody.

