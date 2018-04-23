Family stuck with Sh800,000 one night hospital bill

| Published Mon, April 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 22nd 2018 at 20:22 GMT +3

Matilda Anyango who was attacked by a knife-wielding robber on April 11 before bleeding to death within hours in hospital. Her medical bill when she died the following morning had soared to Sh858,000

A woman billed Sh850,000 for a single night in hospital after a robbery attempt gone wrong has put the cost of healthcare in Kenya in the spotlight.

Matilda Anyango (pictured), a tailor, did not survive the knife attack sustained a fortnight ago and bled to death while undergoing emergency treatment at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi.

According to family members, the body has been detained in the hospital mortuary until the bill, which is growing by Sh2,000 per day, is settled in full.

Accurate billing

The hospital has acknowledged that the billing was accurate.

Dan Moro, the victim’s brother, said he had estimated the emergency procedures would not exceed Sh100,000.

But the surprise came when the family sought to move the body to a cheaper mortuary soon after the death was confirmed.

“We were left in shock as the bill was printed on both sides of four sheets,” said Mr Moro, a plumber.

The bill stirred debate among different groups and social media platforms, prompting MP Shah to issue a statement.

The hospital indicated that the cost was justified and that the patient’s condition required specialised attention and doctors.

“We would like to state that any medical bill is not dictated only by the duration of stay in the hospital, but by the extent and complexity of the medical procedures accorded to the patient,” the hospital said.

According to the statement, Ms Anyango, 32, needed life support in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, where she was attended to by a team of surgeons.

A surgeon’s fee of Sh300,000 is the single biggest item on the bill, followed by what is presumably dispensed drugs worth Sh157,285.

In total, the doctors tried to save her life in just about 10 hours. Her bed charges for the night were Sh42,600.

Anyango was stabbed in the thigh as she fled upstairs to her first-floor house during a foiled attempt to rob her of a mobile phone and handbag.

Numerous households

Her family’s predicament plays out many times in numerous households, with many turning to fundraisers and borrowing from family and friends to offset the medical expenses.

It also raises fundamental questions about the cost of medical services in a country that allocated less than 2.5 per cent of the budget to healthcare.

According to Ndungu Nyoro, a rights activist who has previously helped mobilise funds for patients stuck in hospitals, Anyango’s case should stir Kenyans to the harsh reality of expensive healthcare.

“If you’re poor you’d rather die at home, otherwise your death will punish the living,” he wrote.