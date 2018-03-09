KNH reinstates suspended staff over mixed up surgery, fate of CEO unknown

| Published Fri, March 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 8th 2018 at 23:15 GMT +3

Health CS Sicily Kariuki addresses a press conference in Nairobi on Thursday, March 8, alongside Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board Chairperson Prof George Magoha (right) and other ministry officials. [Photo by David Njaaga/Standard]

Four workers suspended following a surgery mix-up at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have been reinstated.

However, the fate of Chief Executive Officer Lily Koros and Director of Clinical Services Bernard Githae, sent on compulsory leave by Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki last week, remains unknown.

The hospital workers were involved in a case in which surgeons operated on the wrong patient, only realising their mistake after they had opened the patient’s head.

Those reinstated were a ward nurse, theatre supervising nurse, anaesthetist and neurosurgeon registrar.

Ms Kariuki declined to comment on the CEO’s fate yesterday, saying: “The matter is now with the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (MPDB) mandated to look into ethical issues in the practice of medicine.”

The decision to lift the suspensions followed a meeting between the CS, MPDB and top KNH managers, represented by board chairman Mark Bor.

The hospital is expected to submit a report on its investigations into the matter to Ms Kariuki today while MPDB will hand in its report next week.