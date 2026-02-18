Webuye County Hospital steps up campaign to curb diabetes, hypertension

Webuye County Hospital has engaged the services of Community Health Promoters to sensitise residents about early testing to curb diseases. [File, Standard]

Webuye County Hospital in Bungoma has partnered with AMPATH in a campaign to contain diabetes and high blood pressure.

The facility has engaged the services of Community Health Promoters to work with AMPATH to sensitise residents about early testing to curb the diseases.

John Mwombe, AMPATH in charge of Webuye County Hospital, said diabetes and high blood pressure remain a major concern among Kenyans.

Mwombe revealed that the disease’s prevalence prompted them to roll out a testing campaign and ensure timely treatment for residents.

“The disease is common and by doing early tests, patients can get early treatment and thus reduce the effects of the disease, like kidney failure, stroke or heart failure. Managing these conditions is challenging, but early intervention makes a huge difference. Most Kenyans don’t know their condition, and as AMPATH, we resorted to early screening, and those who test positive are advised and referred for further treatment,” Mwombe noted.

He advised Kenyans to go for regular check-ups, eat a healthy diet, and exercise more often.

Webuye CHPs chairman Isaac Juma thanked the government for providing equipment to test citizens and assist them in first aid.

“The equipment has made work in villages easy, like testing high blood pressure, diabetes, and malaria before referring patients to Webuye County Hospital. CHPs have also been trained on eye screening, thus boosting health care service delivery,” Juma noted.

He further urged Kenyans to register for THE Social Health Authority that comes in handy whenever a beneficiary is admitted for various ailments.

Some of the residents who turned up for treatment in Maraka ward, Webuye, and were diagnosed with high blood pressure and diabetes have appealed to the county government to consider availing their drugs through CHPs.

“I have high blood pressure, and accessing the hospital every time is both time-consuming and expensive. We appeal if the County government can provide the drugs to the Community Health Promoters, it would be easier to manage the conditions, since they will deliver them as they make routine visits,” Janet Nafula said.

Mary Chemaiti, a patient, claimed that many elderly people battling the diseases have been getting wrong diagnoses since they are unable to access health facilities.

“Most cannot walk, and going to the hospital is expensive since they need to hire a taxi due to the distance. With the home routine visits by the CHPs, most can now track their blood pressure and blood sugar levels and advise patients on how to manage the condition. I call on all to embrace village medical camps since they will be tested and know their health status,” Chemaiti noted.