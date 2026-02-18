×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Webuye County Hospital steps up campaign to curb diabetes, hypertension

Health & Science
 By Jackline Inyanji | 3h ago | 2 min read
 Webuye County Hospital has engaged the services of Community Health Promoters to sensitise residents about early testing to curb diseases. [File, Standard]

Webuye County Hospital in Bungoma has partnered with AMPATH in a campaign to contain diabetes and high blood pressure.

The facility has engaged the services of Community Health Promoters to work with AMPATH to sensitise residents about early testing to curb the diseases.

John Mwombe, AMPATH in charge of Webuye County Hospital, said diabetes and high blood pressure remain a major concern among Kenyans.

Mwombe revealed that the disease’s prevalence prompted them to roll out a testing campaign and ensure timely treatment for residents.

“The disease is common and by doing early tests, patients can get early treatment and thus reduce the effects of the disease, like kidney failure, stroke or heart failure. Managing these conditions is challenging, but early intervention makes a huge difference. Most Kenyans don’t know their condition, and as AMPATH, we resorted to early screening, and those who test positive are advised and referred for further treatment,” Mwombe noted.

He advised Kenyans to go for regular check-ups, eat a healthy diet, and exercise more often.

Webuye CHPs chairman Isaac Juma thanked the government for providing equipment to test citizens and assist them in first aid.

“The equipment has made work in villages easy, like testing high blood pressure, diabetes, and malaria before referring patients to Webuye County Hospital. CHPs have also been trained on eye screening, thus boosting health care service delivery,” Juma noted.

He further urged Kenyans to register for THE Social Health Authority that comes in handy whenever a beneficiary is admitted for various ailments.

Some of the residents who turned up for treatment in Maraka ward, Webuye, and were diagnosed with high blood pressure and diabetes have appealed to the county government to consider availing their drugs through CHPs.

“I have high blood pressure, and accessing the hospital every time is both time-consuming and expensive. We appeal if the County government can provide the drugs to the Community Health Promoters, it would be easier to manage the conditions, since they will deliver them as they make routine visits,” Janet Nafula said.

Mary Chemaiti, a patient, claimed that many elderly people battling the diseases have been getting wrong diagnoses since they are unable to access health facilities.

“Most cannot walk, and going to the hospital is expensive since they need to hire a taxi due to the distance. With the home routine visits by the CHPs, most can now track their blood pressure and blood sugar levels and advise patients on how to manage the condition. I call on all to embrace village medical camps since they will be tested and know their health status,” Chemaiti noted.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Webuye County Hospital steps up campaign to curb diabetes, hypertension
Webuye County Hospital steps up campaign to curb diabetes, hypertension
Next article
Environmental activist distributes diaper storage bags to curb pollution
Environmental activist distributes diaper storage bags to curb pollution
.

Similar Articles

New research shows African elephants call each other by name
By Caroline Chebet 2026-02-18 09:53:38
New research shows African elephants call each other by name
Kenya receives first batch of 21,000 HIV prevention doses
By Okumu Modachi 2026-02-18 06:17:13
Kenya receives first batch of 21,000 HIV prevention doses
Agency seeks to retain mandate over nuclear and radiological e-waste
By Edwin Nyarangi 2026-02-17 17:11:04
Agency seeks to retain mandate over nuclear and radiological e-waste
.

Latest Articles

Webuye County Hospital steps up campaign to curb diabetes, hypertension
Webuye County Hospital steps up campaign to curb diabetes, hypertension
Health & Science
By Jackline Inyanji
2026-02-18 15:34:57
Environmental activist distributes diaper storage bags to curb pollution
Health & Science
By Marion Kithi
2026-02-18 12:47:48
New research shows African elephants call each other by name
Health & Science
By Caroline Chebet
2026-02-18 09:53:38
Kenya receives first batch of 21,000 HIV prevention doses
Health & Science
By Okumu Modachi
2026-02-18 06:17:13
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenya launches national carbon registry to boost transparency
By Caroline Chebet 2026-02-17 16:00:21
Kenya launches national carbon registry to boost transparency
>Amref Health Africa launches 7.6b initiative to eradicate FGM in East Africa
By Chebet Birir 2026-02-17 15:01:22
Amref Health Africa launches 7.6b initiative to eradicate FGM in East Africa
>Why are more under-50s getting colorectal cancer?
By AFP 2026-02-17 11:57:21
Why are more under-50s getting colorectal cancer?
>Fears of state capture grip Nairobi Hospital
By Juliet Omelo 2026-02-17 06:00:00
Fears of state capture grip Nairobi Hospital
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved