Parliament to conduct public inquiry over the KNH saga

Health CS Sicilly Kariuki (2nd right) accompanied by now dismissed KNH CEO Lilly Koros (right) listen to Dr Anthony Nderitu, Head of Cancer Department at the KNH when the CS toured the hospital. [Photo by Elvis Ogina/Standard]

The National Assembly will hold a public inquiry into last week's surgery mix-up at Kenyatta National Hospital.

The assembly Health Committee's chairperson, Sabina Chege, yesterday said the team would from next week hold sessions with the interested parties and present a report to Parliament within a week.

The committee’s involvement in the matter came even as The Standard established that 124 MPs had signed a petition seeking to impeach Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki for her decision to send on compulsory leave the Kenyatta National Hospital chief executive Officer, Ms Lily Koros.

The motion requires 116 MPs to sail through.

But even as the process of the CS’s removal from office gained momentum, Ms Chege pleaded with the legislators to be patient and allow the committee to conclude its inquiry.

She said her team would summon Ms Kariuki, professional bodies in the health sector, the management of the referral hospital, including and the suspended chief executive, and the families of the patients.

She said the committee would also be ready to meet any Kenyan with information on the incident.

“We have opened the inquiry so that Kenyans can hear the truth on the matter. What has been said is only hearsay as no one has come out in the open to explain what happened,” Chege said.

But MPs stepped up their push to impeach the Health CS and said they would present their petition to Speaker Justin Muturi next week.

