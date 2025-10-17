×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

It's never too late to start living a healthier, happier life

Wellness
 By Dr Alfred Murage | 6 hours from now  | 2 Min read
It’s never too late to start living a healthier, happier life
 It’s never too late to start living a healthier, happier life after 60 (Photo: iStock)

Older adults are arguably classified as those above the age of 60. The lifespan beyond 60 is influenced by many factors. However, increasingly more people can expect to live much longer, hence the ongoing concerns about maintaining good health with advancing age. Researchers have defined optimal well-being in older adults as good physical and mental health, positive perceptions of ageing, having social support, happiness, and general life satisfaction.

What can older adults do to maintain optimal health? Those already in good health just need to keep doing the positive things they are already doing. It’s never too late for those not in good health; they can take several steps to change the course of their ongoing health.

A holistic approach to health and ageing is required. Older adults with strong psychological and emotional well-being appear to have higher chances of maintaining long-term optimal health. Efforts to reduce stress, supported by strong social connections, are both linked with psychological health and longevity.

Diet, exercise, and sleep are all linked with good physical health. Healthy eating can never be overstated. A mostly plant-based diet, freshly prepared and well-balanced with lean proteins and other micronutrients, supports immune mechanisms and prevents metabolic diseases. If paired with physical activity, the health benefits are even greater. Older adults will especially benefit from strength training, which helps negate limitations with daily activities. Good sleep intersects with many aspects of health, ranging from better immunity to mental well-being.

Avoidance of toxic habits still applies to older adults for their health’s sake. Smoking, use of illicit drugs, and excessive alcohol immediately come to mind. The list of diseases associated with smoking and drinking is quite long. If you are older and have so far escaped any of such diseases, you shouldn’t stretch your luck. Quit smoking if still doing it, and drink less or none at all. Disease-causing toxins don’t choose age groups; they are a sure path to limiting healthier ageing.

Some studies have shown that it’s easier for younger adults to achieve optimal health than it is for older adults. But older adults can and do regain optimal health even if they have had setbacks. So, if you are older and think that you are too far gone, think again. Start a new regime of choices that will make you physically and mentally healthier. Get any unusual symptoms checked. Update your health screening if necessary. Get moving, eat healthier, sleep better, socialise more, and drive your mindset to being healthier as you age.

Dr Alfred Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
It's never too late to start living a healthier, happier life
It's never too late to start living a healthier, happier life
Next article
Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti
Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti
.

Similar Articles

Supporting a loved one facing terminal illness
By Eve Waruingi Oct. 16, 2025
Supporting a loved one facing terminal illness
Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 11, 2025
Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes
Cocktail bar: Banana Daquiri
By Molly Chebet Oct. 10, 2025
Cocktail bar: Banana Daquiri
.

Latest Articles

It's never too late to start living a healthier, happier life
It's never too late to start living a healthier, happier life
Wellness
By Dr Alfred Murage
4h ago
'Slow fade' is worse than ghosting in relationships
Relationships
By Ann Wairimu
5h ago
Ten male besties Kenyan women keep
Living
By Silas Nyamweya
5h ago
Teaching kids to choose the right company early
Parenting
By Timo Muthuri
Oct. 16, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Don't quit: The secret to finishing strong
By Bishop David Muriithi Oct. 10, 2025
Don't quit: The secret to finishing strong
>Easy recipe: Tuna masala with garlic bread
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 8, 2025
Easy recipe: Tuna masala with garlic bread
>How to handle a selfish parent
By Esther Muchene Oct. 8, 2025
How to handle a selfish parent
>Easy recipe: Swahili beef and potato dry fry
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 7, 2025
Easy recipe: Swahili beef and potato dry fry
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved