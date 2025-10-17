It’s never too late to start living a healthier, happier life after 60 (Photo: iStock)

Older adults are arguably classified as those above the age of 60. The lifespan beyond 60 is influenced by many factors. However, increasingly more people can expect to live much longer, hence the ongoing concerns about maintaining good health with advancing age. Researchers have defined optimal well-being in older adults as good physical and mental health, positive perceptions of ageing, having social support, happiness, and general life satisfaction.

What can older adults do to maintain optimal health? Those already in good health just need to keep doing the positive things they are already doing. It’s never too late for those not in good health; they can take several steps to change the course of their ongoing health.

A holistic approach to health and ageing is required. Older adults with strong psychological and emotional well-being appear to have higher chances of maintaining long-term optimal health. Efforts to reduce stress, supported by strong social connections, are both linked with psychological health and longevity.

Diet, exercise, and sleep are all linked with good physical health. Healthy eating can never be overstated. A mostly plant-based diet, freshly prepared and well-balanced with lean proteins and other micronutrients, supports immune mechanisms and prevents metabolic diseases. If paired with physical activity, the health benefits are even greater. Older adults will especially benefit from strength training, which helps negate limitations with daily activities. Good sleep intersects with many aspects of health, ranging from better immunity to mental well-being.

Avoidance of toxic habits still applies to older adults for their health’s sake. Smoking, use of illicit drugs, and excessive alcohol immediately come to mind. The list of diseases associated with smoking and drinking is quite long. If you are older and have so far escaped any of such diseases, you shouldn’t stretch your luck. Quit smoking if still doing it, and drink less or none at all. Disease-causing toxins don’t choose age groups; they are a sure path to limiting healthier ageing.

Some studies have shown that it’s easier for younger adults to achieve optimal health than it is for older adults. But older adults can and do regain optimal health even if they have had setbacks. So, if you are older and think that you are too far gone, think again. Start a new regime of choices that will make you physically and mentally healthier. Get any unusual symptoms checked. Update your health screening if necessary. Get moving, eat healthier, sleep better, socialise more, and drive your mindset to being healthier as you age.

Dr Alfred Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist.