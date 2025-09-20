×
Navigating mental health in the age of social media

Wellness
 By Eve Waruingi | 4 hours from now  | 5 Min read
Navigating mental health in the age of social media
 Navigating mental health  in the age of social media (Photo: iStock)

In a world where mental health has moved from whispered secrets to trending hashtags, many are increasingly turning to social media for validation and therapy. But for all its empowering potential, this digital landscape often blurs the line between healing and performance.

June is sitting on her bedroom floor with her knees pulled up to her chest as she scrolls through Instagram. Her thumb pauses on a post. ‘You are allowed to put yourself first, even when it feels selfish.’ She reads it again. Slowly, something shifts: a flicker of relief and a crack in the loneliness she has carried for months.

For years, she couldn’t say the word ‘therapy’ aloud. Anxiety, panic and sadness were things she’d learnt to hide. Now, fifteen-second videos, memes and online discussions with strangers from the other side of the world are offering her a sense of understanding that she can’t find anywhere else.

Her friend Leo, aged 24, admits to something similar. “I started posting about my anxiety because I saw someone else do it first,” he says in a low voice, almost in shame. “The first few comments... I felt seen. But then it became this pressure. If I don’t post, if I’m not showing that I’m healing, does that mean I’m not actually healing?”

Carolyne Karanja, a psychotherapist based in Kiambu, sees this tension every day. “Social media can open doors. It normalises feelings that were once whispered about. But it’s a double-edged sword. Not every online healer is qualified. Not every post constitutes advice. Some of it can be misleading and sometimes harmful.”

Apps like Wazi and TherapyMantra have stepped in to fill gaps traditional therapy leaves wide open: affordable, anonymous and flexible. June has tried both. She messages her therapist late at night, unsure if she’ll get a reply, but the act itself is comforting. She feels seen, heard, and acknowledged. But still, she scrolls through Instagram afterwards. The reassurance is immediate, fleeting and somewhat addictive.

And it’s messy. Healing isn’t neat and neither is the digital path. Some days, June reads a post and feels empowered. Other days, she feels smaller, comparing herself to curated reels and perfect routines. Panic attacks, sleepless nights, spirals of anxiety, they are reduced to captions, pastel graphics and hashtags. She wonders: Am I really getting better, or just pretending in a way that gets likes?

Leo understands this, too. “Scrolling feels like comfort,” he admits, “but it also reminds me I’m not doing enough. That I’m failing even at recovery.”

Carolyne Karanja nods gently. “Healing is private. Growth often happens in silence. Social media can be a bridge, but it cannot replace real and sustained work.” June isn’t alone in feeling this tension. Maria, 22, a university student in Mombasa, tells how she began sharing posts about depression because she wanted to feel less isolated. “I thought posting would make me feel better. At first, it did. People commented, shared their own stories. I felt seen,” she says. “But then it started to feel performative. I felt like I had to post my healing, like it was some kind of highlight reel. I was scared of being judged if I wasn’t doing it ‘right.’”

The rise of these digital spaces reflects a deeper cultural shift. Young Kenyans are speaking aloud what older generations whispered. Therapy, once taboo, is now being unpacked in hashtags, reels and stories. Boundaries, trauma, panic attacks, grief, they are discussed openly, often for the first time.

And yet, Carolyne says, the very public nature of this sharing can distort it. “There’s a risk of commodifying mental health,” she says. “Healing is messy. Social media sometimes packages it into something neat and digestible, but reality is far more complicated.”

June has learned to navigate it carefully. She saves the posts that help, comments when she wants connection, but she also keeps her therapy sessions private. She journals, meditates and talks to her therapist. Social media doesn’t replace therapy; it opens a door, shows she’s not invisible and teaches her that asking for help is normal.

For Leo, the digital path has been a mixed blessing. “I’ve learned coping techniques from Instagram,” he says, “but sometimes I feel overwhelmed by everyone else’s progress. I scroll and see people managing their mental health perfectly, and it makes me anxious. I’m learning that healing is personal, that comparisons are dangerous.”

Carolyne sees many young people struggling with this. “The danger is self-diagnosis. Someone reads a post about depression, recognises a few symptoms, and suddenly they’re an expert on their own mental health. That can empower, yes, but it can mislead. And sometimes, it stops people from seeking professional help when they truly need it.”

Yet, despite these risks, the allure of online therapy is powerful. It is immediate, accessible, and affordable. It’s a community of voices saying: you are not alone. For many young Kenyans, it is the first step in a journey that might eventually lead them to professional care.

James, a 25-year-old working in the tech sector in Nairobi, says that social media was the gateway that allowed him to access therapy.

“I was scared of going to therapy in person. The idea of someone seeing me and judging me was unbearable. But with the app, I could message a therapist anonymously at 11 pm. That first session changed everything. Social media helped me find the courage, but it was the app that helped me do the work.”

Social media is both a lifeline and a pressure cooker. It validates feelings and offers guidance, but it also demands performance. Healing becomes visible, public and measured in likes and shares. And yet, in this visibility, they are discovering something vital: they are no longer invisible.

The rise of online therapy in Kenya is a story of contradictions: it is liberating yet performative; connective yet isolating; hopeful yet demanding discernment. For young people navigating these spaces, the challenge is to let social media guide them, but not define them. To seek validation, but also personal reflection. To find comfort, but not replacement.

In the end, healing, online or offline, isn’t about aesthetics, followers, or performing vulnerability. It’s about carving out space to breathe, to be seen, to grow. And for many, just knowing they are not alone is enough to start.

.

.

Navigating mental health in the age of social media
Navigating mental health in the age of social media
.

