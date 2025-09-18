Is a good night's sleep the secret to a happier life? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

My life is really tough at the moment. And I’m sleeping badly, and my husband and I don’t seem to make love nearly as often as I’d like.

What can I do about all this?

Poor Sleeper

Hi Poor Sleeper!

Your life’s tough because you’re not sleeping well. So make sure your bedroom’s comfortable and resist the temptation to have a late-night drink, because alcohol disturbs your sleep pattern.

Try to reduce the noise levels in your bedroom, get the lighting and temperature just right, and never watch TV in bed. Or argue with your husband! Consider a new mattress, especially if he’s a lot heavier than you, and avoid big meals, exercise or caffeine late in the evening. Aim to go to bed and get up at the same time every day, together, including weekends.

And a whole lot earlier, because an early sleep pattern means you’ll have more sex! Couples make love far more often when they go to bed earlier, and guys feel particularly frisky after a good night’s sleep!

And it’s worth taking advantage of all that. Because lots of good sex will also make your whole life feel better.

In fact, the least happy group in society are the single 40s, and mostly that’s because they have less satisfying sex lives, and usually have simply awful sleep patterns!

Good sex is especially important as you get older. Because it goes on improving your emotional and physical health all your life.

Like you’ll have a better memory, because lots of good sex improves the areas of the brain that control your emotions and memory. Older couples who have lots of regular sex feel more positive about themselves, and even look younger than those who don’t. Good sex releases hormones that make the skin more elastic and youthful.

Having lots of sex also boosts your body’s first line of defence against colds and flu. And reduces the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

All the best,

Chris