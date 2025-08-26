×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

How do I get my family to stop pressuring me to marry?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 1 week ago  | 2 Min read
How do I get my family to stop pressuring me to marry?
 How do I get my family to stop pressuring me to marry? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

I'm in my 30s and I'm thoroughly enjoying my work as well as my social life, especially online. However, despite many of my friends saying they feel the same, I’m under a lot of pressure from my family to get married. What can I say to get them off my case?

Later

Chris says, 

Hi Later!

Older family members struggle to understand those in their 20s and 30s. They think you’re materialistic and focused on style and image. They blame the internet for that, but will acknowledge that it’s also made you more assertive and receptive to new ideas. 

They often say you’re not competitive enough and have completely unrealistic expectations of how life really works. And they’re not 100 per cent wrong! Just look at how many millennials are still living in their parents’ home, or being supported by them.

Some argue that it’s just a reflection of the high cost of living and their parents' affluence. But it probably also reflects millennials' willingness to sacrifice independence for a good life. 

Earlier generations didn’t consider anyone an adult until they’d married and started a family of their own. But people nowadays are more likely to define ‘adult’ in terms of personal characteristics rather than the traditional rites of passage.

This has resulted in far fewer millennials getting married compared to previous generations, to the distress of their parents! In fact, many millennials will likely stay single all their lives, rather than forming new families.

Global surveys suggest that something like half of all millennials, both men and women, have no plans to have children at all. 

And that they’re also having less sex! Probably because they don’t spend much time developing serious long-term relationships. Online dating also tends to make that worse, because while you can meet more people online, you’re less likely to become committed to them.

So all you can do is explain to your family that millennials really are different. And changing the world. Because millennials’ lower interest in marriage means that birth rates are falling everywhere. And where that’s all leading, nobody knows.

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
Next article
Why does making out feel so awkward with a new partner?
Why does making out feel so awkward with a new partner?
.

Similar Articles

Reclaim your pleasure from guilt and silence
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 30, 2025
Reclaim your pleasure from guilt and silence
How do I get my family to stop pressuring me to marry?
By Chris Hart Aug. 26, 2025
How do I get my family to stop pressuring me to marry?
Is your phone a third wheel in your relationship?
By Chris Hart Aug. 26, 2025
Is your phone a third wheel in your relationship?
.

Latest Articles

Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Living
By Noel Nabiswa
9h ago
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health
Health
By Ryan Kerubo
10h ago
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
Living
By Mugambi Mbaabu
Sep. 3, 2025
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
Sep. 3, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Things you should know before dating a single mum
By Timo Muthuri Aug. 25, 2025
Things you should know before dating a single mum
>Handling sexual performance anxiety as a couple
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 23, 2025
Handling sexual performance anxiety as a couple
>Could my husband be on the spectrum?
By Chris Hart Aug. 19, 2025
Could my husband be on the spectrum?
>The secret to a more passionate life
By Chris Hart Aug. 19, 2025
The secret to a more passionate life
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved