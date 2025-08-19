×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

The secret to a more passionate life

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 2 weeks ago  | 2 Min read
The secret to a more passionate life
 The secret to a more passionate life (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

I’ve recently started wondering whether I’m pleasing my husband, but I’m too scared to ask him! Besides, I probably wouldn’t believe him if I did. What do I need to do to be great in intimacy? 

Wanting to Please

 

Hi Wanting to Please!

All you need is the genuine desire to please your husband. You also need to be willing to put in the effort, because making love is an art that requires practice. So relax, practise hard and enjoy every minute!

Never try to second-guess your husband’s needs. Couples who talk about sex have a much better time than those who don’t. Encourage him to give you feedback and suggestions. Give him feedback, too; he needs to know that he’s pleasing you!

Pay attention to see if you need to speed up, slow down or change position. Be vocal yourself, too. Even the slightest sound of pleasure is highly arousing.

Be adventurous: read manuals and talk about them! If being upfront about it feels scary, start by talking positively about it afterwards. ‘That was lovely!’ You’ll soon find yourself talking about it anytime you like.

Send each other messages even if you’re in the same room with the kids! Have a private code to show interest when you can’t talk. Plus, have a signal that says ‘right now!’ You could use a special scent that you never use at any other time. A scent signal like that will soon become highly arousing.

Kiss each other often and agree on a shared bedtime. Preparing for bed together is an intimate ritual that strengthens your bond. Have pillow talk: catch up, reminisce, make plans and appreciate each other and let your hands wander. 

Overcome your inhibitions so that you’re completely comfortable being undressed around each other. Sex can be a bit gross at times, so try not to be put off by anything and instead see the funny side. If you can laugh together while making love, you’re doing great!

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
Next article
Why does making out feel so awkward with a new partner?
Why does making out feel so awkward with a new partner?
.

Similar Articles

Reclaim your pleasure from guilt and silence
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 30, 2025
Reclaim your pleasure from guilt and silence
How do I get my family to stop pressuring me to marry?
By Chris Hart Aug. 26, 2025
How do I get my family to stop pressuring me to marry?
Is your phone a third wheel in your relationship?
By Chris Hart Aug. 26, 2025
Is your phone a third wheel in your relationship?
.

Latest Articles

Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Living
By Noel Nabiswa
9h ago
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health
Health
By Ryan Kerubo
10h ago
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
Living
By Mugambi Mbaabu
Sep. 3, 2025
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
Sep. 3, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Things you should know before dating a single mum
By Timo Muthuri Aug. 25, 2025
Things you should know before dating a single mum
>Handling sexual performance anxiety as a couple
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 23, 2025
Handling sexual performance anxiety as a couple
>Could my husband be on the spectrum?
By Chris Hart Aug. 19, 2025
Could my husband be on the spectrum?
>The secret to a more passionate life
By Chris Hart Aug. 19, 2025
The secret to a more passionate life
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved