The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services.
Minne Kariuki on motherhood, marriage and TV comeback

Living
 By Boniface Mithika | 10 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Minne Kariuki on motherhood, marriage and TV comeback
 Minne Kariuki on motherhood, marriage and TV comeback (Photo: Minne/ Instagram)

Minne talks about how her journey as an actress, entrepreneur, wife and mother continues to influence her life and her performances.

“There was a point in my acting career when I was this close to walking away,” she says.

“The money just wasn’t making sense, and I could not see how acting was adding any real value to my life. But you know what saved me? My incredible support system. My husband, Lugz, has been my rock, cheering me on through every single high and low.”

She credits her leap of faith into the project as a turning point. “I remember praying and telling God, ‘This better be it.’ Four years later, here I am. Not just thriving as an actress but also successfully running my own side businesses.”

On the other hand, she says motherhood has deeply influenced her return to set, especially after welcoming her “miracle baby” last year following a miscarriage.

“Loss changes you. It strips away the filters and forces you to be your most authentic self. I carried that vulnerability straight into Season 4. This time, I felt softer, more open, more willing to show the raw parts of myself.”

Off-screen, Minne is equally outspoken about her values. Married for over a decade, she doesn’t shy away from what she expects in life.

“I say this openly: I’m a gold digger. Yeah, I’m digging gold, not dirt. Poverty? No thanks. We are not about to glorify that. Listen, I like my life a certain way. I want to drive a German machine – and I will drive a German machine. Period.”

Her boldness extends to the challenges of filming, too. This season pushes Mariah into more intimate territory, something Minne admits wasn’t easy.

“Mariah has always been that sassy, sexy woman everyone loves, but has never really had to film those super-intimate scenes until now. This season, things get hot, and shooting those scenes was no walk in the park.”

Beyond the drama, Minne continues to use her platform to speak openly about infertility and loss, issues close to her heart.

“When I openly share my story, my pain, my infertility journey, my losses, it gives other women courage to step out of the shadows. Vulnerability isn’t a weakness; it’s a strength. And if being a public figure means I get to change the narrative around womanhood, then I will keep shouting it from the rooftops.”

