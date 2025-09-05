Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol (Photo: iStock)

Consuming 50 grams of almonds, roughly 45 nuts, each day may help improve cholesterol levels and deliver a variety of metabolic health benefits.

This is according to a recent study conducted by Oregon State University (OSU), published in Nutrition Research.

The study involved 77 adults aged between 35 and 60, all of whom had metabolic syndrome. This condition is characterised by a combination of risk factors that increase the likelihood of developing chronic illnesses such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Common indicators of metabolic syndrome include excess abdominal fat, elevated blood pressure, high blood sugar, low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL or “good”) cholesterol, and increased levels of triglycerides.

Over the course of 12 weeks, participants were asked to consume either 320 calories worth of almonds or an equal number of calories from crackers each day. The aim was to compare the effects of a nutrient-dense snack, such as almonds with a more typical processed snack.

Professor Emily Ho, co-author of the study and director of OSU’s Linus Pauling Institute, reported significant health improvements in the group consuming almonds. “We saw a reduction in total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol, which is commonly referred to as ‘bad’ cholesterol. We also observed positive changes in gut health, such as reduced inflammation and an improved balance of gut bacteria,” she said.

Interestingly, these benefits were not observed in the control group, who consumed crackers. “The almond snack did not cause any weight gain. In fact, there was a modest decrease in waist circumference among participants. Additionally, their vitamin E levels improved, a nutrient that many people are not getting enough of in their diet,” Professor Ho noted.

Vitamin E is a crucial fat-soluble nutrient that supports the functioning of the body’s organs, nerves, and muscles. It also helps to prevent blood clots and has antioxidant properties. However, deficiencies in vitamin E are relatively common in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Almonds are rich in many essential nutrients and bioactive compounds,” added Professor Ho. “They contain vitamin E, magnesium, fibre, and a range of phytochemicals, including polyphenols with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. They truly are a nutrient-dense snack.”

She suggested that simply replacing a daily snack with a handful of almonds could offer noticeable health benefits, particularly when part of a varied and balanced diet.

Almonds are among the most popular tree nuts globally. They are high in monounsaturated fats, fibre, protein, and various vitamins and minerals. Though calorie-dense, they offer a wealth of nutrients in each serving.

Almonds come from the Prunus dulcis tree, commonly known as the almond tree. While they originated in the Middle East, the US is now the world’s largest producer, particularly in California. The almonds sold in shops typically have their shells removed, revealing the edible seed inside. They can be purchased raw or roasted and are also processed into a variety of other products such as almond milk, oil, flour, paste, butter, and marzipan.

High levels of LDL cholesterol are widely recognised as a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Diet plays a crucial role in managing cholesterol, and several studies have found that almonds may help to lower LDL levels effectively.

According to Healthline, a six-week study involving 107 individuals at high risk of cardiovascular disease found that a diet in which 20 per cent of daily calories came from almonds led to an average reduction of 9.7 milligrams per decilitre (mg/dL) in LDL cholesterol.

Despite the well-documented health benefits, in Kenya, almond products are generally perceived as premium and health-conscious foods, often associated with luxury and wellness. Their popularity is growing, particularly in urban centres and among health-aware consumers.

However, almonds are relatively expensive compared to other nuts, which can limit accessibility for some consumers, even those who are aware of their benefits. Cost remains a major barrier.

Almonds are generally available in Kenya, both online and in physical shops. Retailers, such as Carrefour, Healthy U, and Jumia stock them, along with other online stores. Prices vary depending on brand, quantity, and whether the almonds are raw, roasted, or processed.

While healthy snacks, such as almonds exist, unhealthy snacks, including crisps, sweets, sugary pastries, and some commercial granola bars, are also widely consumed. These are typically high in sugar, salt, unhealthy fats, and processed ingredients, offering minimal nutritional value.